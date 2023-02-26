Hopper Penn Says He’s Not A “Nepo Baby” & Doesn’t Care If People Think He Is

Hopper Penn is an actor with famous parents but says he’s not a “nepo baby” and he doesn’t care what people think of him.

The son of actor Sean Penn and House of Cards star Robin Wright is rejecting any notion that he is a “nepo baby,” the kids of famous parents. Penn stars in Devil’s Peak with his mother and during a recent interview opened up about what he thinks of the infamous label.

“I don’t give a s*** about that, because I’m not one,” Penn told Yahoo! Entertainment.

Penn recalled the time he worked on Let Me Go the Right Away, a film directed by Steven Spielberg’s daughter Destry and written by Stephen King’s son Owen.

“It came up when we were shooting,” Penn said. “Destry had shown me an article calling it a ‘nepotism film’ and I just laughed about it. I was like, ‘They’re just pissed that they’re not in the movie!’ And then Ben Stiller backed us up, and he also comes from an actor family. So I really don’t care — I’m never going to see those people.”

Kaia Gerber, daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford, also recently weighed in on the subject, admitting to some privileges she has due to her famous mother.

“I won’t deny the privilege that I have. Even if it’s just the fact that I have a really great source of information and someone to give me great advice, that alone I feel very fortunate for,” she said in an interview with Elle. “My mom always joked, ‘If I could call and book a Chanel campaign, it would be for me and not you.’ But I also have met amazing people through my mom whom I now get to work with.”

However, Gerber feels like because she is now carving a space in the acting world for herself is completely different.

“No artist is going to sacrifice their vision for someone’s kid. That just isn’t how art is made, and what I’m interested in is art,” she added. “Also, no one wants to work with someone who’s annoying, and not easy to work with, and not kind. Yes, nepotism is prevalent, but I think if it actually was what people make it out to be, we’d see even more of it.”