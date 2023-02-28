Hong Chau Joins Matt Damon In Apple Original Films’ ‘The Instigators’

EXCLUSIVE: Fresh off her Oscar-nomination for her role in A24’s The Whale, Hong Chau has found her next project as she is set to join Matt Damon and Casey Affleck in in The Instigators for Apple Original Films. Apple recently landed the coveted package, which has Doug Liman on board to direct.

Damon and Ben Affleck are producing through their newly announced banner Artists Equity, along with Jeff Robinov and John Graham through Studio 8 and Kevin Walsh through his The Walsh Company.

The film follows two thieves who must go on the run with the help of one of their therapists after a robbery goes awry. The script was penned by Chuck MacLean and was developed by Robinov, Graham and Casey Affleck.

Chau had herself quite the fall of 2022 with both The Menu and The Whale earning her rave reviews, with the latter landing her an Oscar nomination for best supporting actress. The films bowed on the festival circuit (The Whale in Venice and The Menu in Toronto) and each film earning her rave reviews for her scene stealing performances.

She will next star in the limited series The Night Agent, as well as the Kelly Reichardt pic Showing Up and Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City. She is repped by CAA and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.