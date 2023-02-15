Hollywood Remembers Raquel Welch: Reese Witherspoon, Paul Feig, Chris Meloni & More

Tributes are pouring in for Raquel Welch, the legendary actress who died Wednesday at the age of 82, following a career that spanned more than 50 years across film and television.
“So sad to hear about Raquel Welch’s passing, tweeted Reese Witherspoon. I loved working with her on Legally Blonde. She was elegant , professional and glamorous beyond belief. Simply stunning. May all her angels carry her home.”
“This is so sad. I had the great pleasure of working with Ms. Welch when I was a regular on Sabrina the Teenage Witch and she was awesome,” actor Paul Feig tweeted.
“Kind, funny and a true superstar whom I was pretty much in love with for most of my childhood,” Feig added. “We’ve lost a true icon.”
Even The Muppets weighed in with a remembrance of the icon.
‘We’ll never forget our remarkable friend Raquel Welch, one of our favorite guests on The Muppet Show. From dancing with a giant spider, to inspiring @Fozziebear and duetting with @MissPiggy, Raquel could do it all!”
See these and more remembrances below:
Lorenzo Lamas tweeted a photo of Welch and his father Fernando Lamas. “Dad and Raquel on set for 100 Rifles. The epitome of class, beauty and empowerment. RIP.”
Must Read Stories
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.