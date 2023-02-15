Skip to main content
Raquel Welch Dies At 82: Video Clips, Photo Gallery, Reactions & Obituary
Hollywood Remembers Raquel Welch: Reese Witherspoon, Paul Feig, Chris Meloni & More

Raquel Welch
Getty Images

Tributes are pouring in for Raquel Welch, the legendary actress who died Wednesday at the age of 82, following a career that spanned more than 50 years across film and television.

“So sad to hear about Raquel Welch’s passing, tweeted Reese Witherspoon. I loved working with her on Legally Blonde. She was elegant , professional and glamorous beyond belief. Simply stunning. May all her angels carry her home.”

“This is so sad. I had the great pleasure of working with Ms. Welch when I was a regular on Sabrina the Teenage Witch and she was awesome,” actor Paul Feig tweeted. 

“Kind, funny and a true superstar whom I was pretty much in love with for most of my childhood,” Feig added. “We’ve lost a true icon.”

Even The Muppets weighed in with a remembrance of the icon.

‘We’ll never forget our remarkable friend Raquel Welch, one of our favorite guests on The Muppet Show. From dancing with a giant spider, to inspiring @Fozziebear and duetting with @MissPiggy, Raquel could do it all!”

See these and more remembrances below:

Lorenzo Lamas tweeted a photo of Welch and his father Fernando Lamas. “Dad and Raquel on set for 100 Rifles. The epitome of class, beauty and empowerment. RIP.”

