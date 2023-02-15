Hollywood Remembers Raquel Welch: Reese Witherspoon, Paul Feig, Chris Meloni & More

Tributes are pouring in for Raquel Welch, the legendary actress who died Wednesday at the age of 82, following a career that spanned more than 50 years across film and television.

Even The Muppets weighed in with a remembrance of the icon.

See these and more remembrances below:

So sad to hear about Raquel Welch's passing. I loved working with her on Legally Blonde. She was elegant , professional and glamorous beyond belief. Simply stunning. May all her angels carry her home. 🕊️ Sending love to her family and her many fans ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FBtXhpvS25 — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) February 15, 2023

This is so sad. I had the great pleasure of working with Ms. Welch when I was a regular on Sabrina the Teenage Witch and she was awesome. Kind, funny and a true superstar whom I was pretty much in love with for most of my childhood. We’ve lost a true icon. https://t.co/7RWiSn9e4P — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) February 15, 2023

Raquel Welch dying is a very weird feeling — Chris Meloni (@Chris_Meloni) February 15, 2023

We’ll never forget our remarkable friend Raquel Welch, one of our favorite guests on The Muppet Show. From dancing with a giant spider, to inspiring @FozzieBear, and duetting with @MissPiggy, Raquel could do it all! pic.twitter.com/1Rzk9PbTwr — The Muppets (@TheMuppets) February 15, 2023

Raquel Welch was one of the most wonderful people I’ve ever worked with. Performing a duet with her on The Muppet Show helped moi become the W-O-M-A-N I am today! We’ll never forget vous, Raquel! pic.twitter.com/fo0saG7EiD — Miss Piggy (@MissPiggy) February 15, 2023

The first Hollywood “sex symbol” to completely blow my mind.

Wish I had a chance to meet her.



RIP Raquel Welch. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/t1r8XqtSdB — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) February 15, 2023

A unique beauty who left her one of a kind groovy vibe wherever she went #raquelwelch https://t.co/kwfPboN1GJ — Sandra Bernhard (@SandraBernhard) February 15, 2023

Dad and Raquel on set for 100 Rifles. The epitome of class, beauty and empowerment. RIP #raquelwelch #fernandolamas pic.twitter.com/HFJ5QIW1U6 — Lorenzo Lamas (@lorenzolamas) February 15, 2023

Raquel Welch.❤🔥💔

This was 7 years ago. She was a guest on "The Talk" and I was working on the show "Baby Daddy." Somehow our dressing rooms were across from each other. She was so gracious and still a total bombshell and I was in complete awe.💔 pic.twitter.com/lmTkSH3SPe — Bruno Amato (@BrunoAmato_1) February 15, 2023

Raquel Welch has departed. An iconic beauty and actor. RIP pic.twitter.com/sYxmLYrvYX — TitusWelliver (@welliver_titus) February 15, 2023

Just heard. Raquel Welch has died. She lit up movie screens for years with her beauty and charisma. What a life. She was 82. pic.twitter.com/J4OtPhnJtu — Deborah Roberts (@DebRobertsABC) February 15, 2023

Gorgeous, bawdy, elegant and bright…Raquel Welch was all of these things. More than just a pretty face, she had glamour in her soul. RIP pic.twitter.com/wdMWMOGv5T — Melissa Rivers (@MelRivers) February 15, 2023