‘Holland, Michigan’: Rachel Sennott, Lennon Parham, Isaac Krasner & Jeff Pope Latest To Join Thriller At Prime Video

EXCLUSIVE: Prime Video’s Hitchcockian thriller Holland, Michigan continues to round out its cast with the addition of Rachel Sennott (Bodies Bodies Bodies), Lennon Parham (Minx), Isaac Krasner (Power Book III: Raising Kanan) and Jeff Pope (Interview with the Vampire).

The quartet joins an ensemble that also includes Nicole Kidman, Gael García Bernal, Matthew Macfadyen and Jude Hill, as we told you first.

The film helmed by Mimi Cave (Fresh) stems from a script by Andrew Sodroski which topped the Black List in 2013. It tells the story of a Midwestern housewife who uncovers a dark secret on the part of her husband, after coming to suspect that he’s having an affair.

Kidman and Per Saari are producing for Blossom Films, alongside 42’s Peter Dealbert, and Churchill Films’ Kate Churchill. The forthcoming film will stream on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Sennott broke out with her starring role in Emma Seligman’s acclaimed indie Shiva Baby and has reteamed with the filmmaker as the co-writer and star of her upcoming MGM high school sex comedy, Bottoms. She also recently appeared in A24’s slasher Bodies Bodies Bodies and will additionally soon be seen in the films I Used to Be Funny and Finalmente l’alba, as well as the HBO series The Idol from Euphoria‘s Sam Levinson and The Weeknd.

Parham can currently be seen in the comedy series Minx, which has moved from HBO Max to Starz for its second season. She’s also been seen on such shows as Playing House, Veep, Best Friends Forever and Arrested Development, as well as in films like The House, Confessions of a Shopaholic and Horrible Bosses 2.

Krasner leads the upcoming dramedy Big Boys, from writer-director Corey Sherman, and has also been seen on the series Power Book III: Raising Kanan and New Amsterdam.

Best known for roles on such acclaimed series as Mindhunter, Euphoria, Hap & Leonard and The Underground Railroad, Pope has recently shot a recurring role on Showtime’s Coercion, a major arc for AMC/AMC+’s Interview with the Vampire, and more. Notable film credits include Hulu’s Deep Water, Yuval Adler’s post-WWII drama The Secrets We Keep, Netflix’s The Highwaymen and Sam Levinson’s Assassination Nation.

Sennott is repped by WME, Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment and Yorn, Levine, Barnes; Parham by Rise Management, UTA and Yorn, Levine; Krasner by Zuri Agency; and Pope by Insurge-Ent and the Alexander White Agency.