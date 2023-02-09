‘Holland, Michigan’: ‘Belfast’s Jude Hill Latest To Join Prime Video Thriller

EXCLUSIVE: Belfast breakout Jude Hill has come aboard for a role in Holland, Michigan, the Hitchcockian thriller being directed for Prime Video by Fresh helmer Mimi Cave. He’s set to star alongside Nicole Kidman, Gael García Bernal and Matthew Macfadyen, whose castings were previously announced, in a role that has not been disclosed.

The film based on the 2013 Black List-topping script by Andrew Sodroski hinges on the secrets that lurk beneath a Midwestern town. Producers include Kidman and Per Saari for Blossom Films, Pacific View Management & Productions’ Peter Dealbert, and Churchill Films’ Kate Churchill. Holland, Michigan will stream in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Related Story 'Wytches': Prime Video Orders Animated Horror Series Adaptation Of Comic Books From Plan B Entertainment

Hill is best known for playing the lead role of Buddy in Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical Focus Features drama Belfast — a coming-of-age tale set against the tumult of 1960s Ireland. The Academy Award and BAFTA-winning feature had the young actor starring alongside Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan, Ciaran Hinds and Caitriona Balfe. His performance was recognized with 18 nominations and seven wins over the course of the 2021-22 awards season, with Hill notably picking up the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Young Actor.

Hill recently reteamed with Branagh on A Haunting in Venice, the third installment in his acclaimed Agatha Christie franchise for 20th Century Studios. That film, due for release on September 15, has him sharing the screen with Branagh, Tina Fey, Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Dornan and Kelly Reilly.

Hill is represented by UTA and Berwick & Kovacik.