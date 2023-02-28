Skip to main content
Hoda Kotb’s Absence From ‘Today’ Continues More Than A Week From Last Live Appearance

Hoda Kotb
Nathan Congleton/NBC

Hoda Kotb continues missing from Today and Today with Hoda and Jenna after a week-long absence from the NBC morning shows.

The television host was last seen on the Feb. 20 episode of the fourth hour of Today with co-host Jenna Bush Hager. However, that episode was pre-recorded as it aired on Presidents Day. Her last live appearance was on Feb. 17.

In her absence, other Today personalities have been filling in for Kotb. Today’s third-hour co-host Craig Melvin and World News Tonight anchor Tom Llamas subbed for Kotb next to Savannah Guthrie on the main show. For the fourth hour alongside Bush Hager, Willie Geist and Sheinelle Jones have stepped in.

Also worth noting is that Kotb’s podcast Making Space has not released a new episode since Feb. 20.

Deadline has reached out to NBC for comment and will update this piece when we hear back.

Amid Kotb’s absence, the broadcast journalist has been updating her Instagram with cryptic messages. Her latest post was shared on Monday, Feb. 27 with a photo that read, “Choose hope.”

A day before, Kotb wished all of her followers a happy Sunday and posted another quote.

“Sometimes miracles are just good people with kind hearts,” read the graphic.

On Saturday, she asked her followers who they thought of with the quote, “she’s magic, that one.”

Prior to that, Kotb posted an uplifting message to women that read, “Here’s to strong women. May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them.”

