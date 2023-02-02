‘Hit-Monkey’ Renewed For Second Season On Hulu

The snow monkey’s work is not over yet: Hulu has renewed Hit-Monkey for a second season.

Co-created and executive produced by Josh Gordon and Will Speck, the first season of the Marvel series follows a Japanese snow monkey after its tribe was slaughtered. He joins forces with the ghost of an American assassin and together, they begin killing their way through the Yakuza underworld. The first season consisted of 10 episodes and launched in November of 2021.

Season two will follow Bryce and Monkey to New York City.

Olivia Munn will return to voice Akiko, the smart and ambitious niece of the future prime minister, while Jason Sudeikis will be back as Bryce, a world-weary assassin who has made poor life choices. Also returning to the series are Fred Tatasciore as Hit-Monkey — described as the killer of killers — and Ally Maki as Haruka, an honest cop from a small town.

Leslie Jones joining the cast this season but Hulu has yet to reveal her character.

Speck and Gordon are the directing team behind Blades of Glory, The Switch and Office Christmas Party.

Hit-Monkey is produced by 20th Television Animation, which is also behind Solar Opposites, Futurama and Koala Man for Hulu. The studio is also producing a new animated comedy for Hulu called Standing By, a satirical look into the lives of a group of eternally bound, irritated guardian angels and the lessons they’ll eventually learn from not only the dysfunctional humans they’re in charge of protecting but also one another. It’s from Dan Levy and Ally Pankiw.