‘Ancient Empires’: Julius Caesar, Alexander The Great & Cleopatra Brought To Life By Latest History Channel Mega-Doc From Ample

EXCLUSIVE: Julius Caesar, Alexander the Great and Cleopatra are to be brought to life in the latest History Channel mega-doc from HBO’s The Invisible Pilot indie Ample.

Three-part premium docu-drama Ancient Empires is being shot in Morocco and is aiming to shed new light on the way that history remembers the three titans of the ages. The trio’s dark sides have always been focused on but Ancient Empires will throw up debates around whether their hallmark attributes were strengths rather than weaknesses.

A cast and crew of more than 300 people have been assembled for the dramatic elements of the battle scenes and CGI has been used to augment the show.

Roel Reine, whose credits include Colosseum and Halo, is director and Ari Mark, Phil Lott and Joey Allen are EPing for Ample Entertainment.

The big-budget show is the latest in History’s mega-doc series, following in the footsteps of the likes of Jesus: His Life, Abraham Lincoln and Mankind: The Story of All of Us.

Mark and Lott’s Ample’s past credits include Netflix’s Sarah Snook-narrated Kangaroo Valley, HBO’s Adam McKay-produced The Invisible Pilot and Lost Gold of World War II, which also aired on History. It was most recently commissioned for a discovery+/ID series on the real story behind Fox’s Glee.