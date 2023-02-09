Skip to main content
‘His Dark Materials’ Star Dafne Keen Signs With Liebman Entertainment

Dafne Keen
'His Dark Materials' star Dafne Keen Joseph Sinclair

EXCLUSIVE: Dafne Keen (His Dark Materials, Logan) has signed with Liebman Entertainment for management. 

Keen made her big-screen debut with Wolverine send-off Logan before taking on the lead role in epic fantasy series His Dark Materials. She stars as the title character, Lyra Belacqua, in the Jack Thorne-created series, alongside Ruth Wilson, James McAvoy and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

For Logan, Keen won Best Female Newcomer at the Empire Awards and an MTV Award for Best On Screen Duo with Hugh Jackman.

Next up, Keen will headline Disney+’s Star WarsThe Acolyte. The project, set to be released in 2023, also features Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae and Jodie Turner-Smith. 

Keen made her acting debut in 2014 in sci-fi series The Refugees, where she played Ana “Ani” Cruz Oliver.

She continues to be repped by Independent Talent Group, Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher, and Public Eye Communications. 

