Jose Llana & Conrad Ricamora Set To Reprise Lauded Performances In Broadway Production Of David Byrne-Fatboy Slim Musical ‘Here Lies Love’

Jose Llana and Conrad Ricamora will reprise their acclaimed Off Broadway performances on Broadway when the David Byrne-Fatboy Slim musical Here Lies Love opens this summer, producers announced today.

In the immersive musical about former Filipina First Lady Imelda Marcos, Llana (The King and I, The 25th Annual Putnam Country Spelling Bee) will portray Ferdinand Marcos, 10th president of the Philippines and husband of Imelda.

Ricamora (How to Get Away with Murder, The King and I) will play Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino, a Philippine senator, opposition leader and Marcoses’ primary critic whose assassination in 1983 ignited the People Power Revolution.

Both actors received Lucille Lortel Award nominations for their performances at the Public Theater’s Off Broadway production of Here Lies Love. Ricamora previously reprised his role in the show’s Seattle Rep production.

With concept, music and lyrics by Byrne and music by Fatboy Slim, Here Lies Love begins performances Saturday, June 17 at the Broadway Theatre ahead of an official opening night on Thursday, July 20.

Developed & directed by Alex Timbers, with choreography by Annie-B Parson and additional music by Tom Gandey and J Pardo, the musical will take place at the Broadway venue partially transformed into a dance club.

“This is a dream: to be a Filipino actor, playing a Filipino character, telling a crucial part of Filipino history, which is also part of American history, Llana said in a statement. “I’m honored to return to Here Lies Love. We built a family creating this show 10 years ago, and now we get to do it again on Broadway.”

Ricamora said that working on Here Lies Love allowed him to embrace my Filipino heritage. “This is a huge moment for increasing representation on stage, and I’m so excited and proud to bring this revolutionary show to Broadway.”

An international casting search is now underway for the remaining company of 20+ actors.