Henry Golding To Star In Nacho Vigalondo’s Madrid-Set Sci-Fi Romance ‘Daniela Forever’ — EFM

EXCLUSIVE: Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians) is set to star in the sci-fi romance Daniela Forever, a new film from Spanish filmmaker Nacho Vigalondo (Colossal), which XYZ is financing and launching for sales at the EFM.

Daniela Forever, which is set to shoot in Madrid, Spain, this spring/summer, will see Golding play a man struggling to come to terms with the sudden death of his girlfriend in an accident six months prior. So, he signs up for a sleep trial that allows him to reconstruct his life with her through the use of lucid dreams.

Nahikari Ipiña and Nacho Vigalondo are producing at Sayaka Producciones, along with Benoit Roland at Wrong Men, Leire Apellaniz at Señor y Señora, and XYZ Films.

“This movie is built around a deeply human character trapped in twisted plot, something Henry Golding is so perfect for this almost feels unreal,” said Vigalondo. “I’m enthusiastic about the team gathered around this project, and I hope the story delivers everything I want to say about love, dreams and Madrid.”

“We’re thrilled to be a part of this project. Nacho and Henry are a dream fit for what promises to be an unforgettable film,” said XYZ.

Crazy Rich Asians and Simple Favor star Golding just wrapped filming Netflix’s Old Guard 2 opposite Charlize Theron and Uma Thurman, and played a lead role in thriller Assassin Club for Paramount. Next up he is re-teaming with Guy Ritchie in the WW2 pic Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

Nacho Vigalondo is best known for Timecrimes, Extraterrestrial and Colossal starring Anne Hathaway and Jason Sudeikis.

Golding is repped by CAA and Megan Silverman Management. Vigalondo is repped by CAA.