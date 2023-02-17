Heather Marshall’s Book ‘Looking For Jane’ In The Works As Series From Celeste Parr, BentFrame Film & TV & Cineflix Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Looking for Jane, the book by Heather Marshall, is getting the small-screen treatment.

The project is in the works from BentFrame Film & TV, the Toronto-based production company run by Coroner exec producer Adrienne Mitchell, and Tehran and Reginald the Vampire producer Cineflix Studios.

Spanning six decades and multiple timelines, Looking for Jane tells the story of three women whose lives are bound together by a long-lost letter and a secret network of women fighting for the right to choose.

Inspired by the real-life Jane Collective that provided safe but illegal abortions under the constant threat of police raids and prison, the series comes around the 50th anniversary of the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, which was recently overruled.

Parr recently wrote a screenplay for Ethel, a period musical drama and true story of conductor Ethel Stark.

Zach Marcovici will produce for BentFrame, with Sonia Hosko and Brett Burlock as executive producers for Cineflix Studios. Mitchell will serve as lead director.

Mitchell said, “BentFrame is all about telling powerful stories from unique perspectives which cast fresh insight on history and the many lived experiences we share. I can’t think of a better example than Heather’s exceptional novel, which shines a light on what might be history to some, but remains for many women a battle that is still being fought.”

Marshall added, “I’m delighted that BentFrame has acquired the dramatic rights to Looking for Jane. From our first meeting, it was clear that Adrienne and Zach had the passion and experience needed to bring this story to the screen, and I was so pleased when I learned they had brought on Celeste as showrunner and screenwriter. I have every confidence their adaptation will thrill readers who are eager to see the Janes come to life on-screen!”

Parr said, “To be entrusted with this courageous, deeply emotional, and urgently-needed story by Heather Marshall is a waking dream. It’s my great privilege to join forces with Adrienne and Zach, with whom I instantly connected through our shared vision to bring this series to a global audience and celebrate those who have fought and continue to fight for reproductive justice for all.”

Parr is represented by The Characters Talent Agency and Thruline Entertainment, Marshall is represented by Hayley Steed and Hannah Ladds at Madeleine Milburn Literary, TV & Film Agency, who brokered the adaptation deal with BentFrame. BentFrame Film & TV is represented by Great North Artists Management.