HBO Max Limited Series ‘Love & Death’ With Elizabeth Olsen, Jesse Plemons Releases Teaser, Sets Debut Date

The seven-episode HBO Max Original limited series Love & Death has released its official teaser and set an April 27 launch date.

The drama starring Elizabeth Olsen and Jesse Plemons will offer three episodes on April 27, followed by one episode each week through May 25.

The series tells the true story of Candy and Pat Montgomery and Betty and Allan Gore – two churchgoing couples enjoying their small-town Texas life, until an extramarital affair leads somebody to pick up an axe.

Plemons and Olsen are joined by Lily Rabe, Patrick Fugit, Krysten Ritter, Tom Pelphrey, Keir Gilchrist and Elizabeth Marvel.

The series is coproduced by Lionsgate. Executive producers are David E. Kelley (who writes the series) through David E. Kelley Productions; Nicole Kidman and Per Saari through Blossom Films; Lesli Linka Glatter (who directs the first four and final episodes); Scott Brown and Megan Creydt through Texas Monthly; Matthew Tinker; Michael Klick and Helen Verno.

The limited series is inspired by the book, Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs, and a collection of articles from Texas Monthly (Love & Death in Silicon Prairie, Part I & II).