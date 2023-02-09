HBO’s Ben Wasserstein Inks First-Look Deal With Richard Plepler’s Eden Productions

Ben Wasserstein, who most recently served as SVP, original programing at HBO, is reuniting with his former HBO boss Richard Plepler. Wasserstein has signed an exclusive first-look deal with Plepler’s film and television production company Eden Productions. Based on the West Coast, he will develop new comedy and drama series, limited series and films for Eden’s exclusive multi-year deal with Apple TV+, working in conjunction with Heather Karpas who joined the company from ICM Partners in 2020.

“Ben is one of the most talented creative executives of his generation,” Plepler said. “I’m thrilled he’ll be bringing his superb eye for talent and material to Eden.”

Wasserstein joined HBO in 2016 as VP original programming and was subsequently promoted to SVP. During his tenure, he helped oversee the development and production of comedy series, such as Barry, The Rehearsal, Somebody Somewhere, Los Espookys, Avenue 5, Veep, Divorce, Sally4Ever and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Prior to that, he was VP, development, at Fair Harbor Productions, where he worked on series, including HBO’s Looking and Bored To Death and SundanceTV’s The Red Road. Wasserstein segued to TV production after starting his career as a journalist.

Eden’s development slate includes Firebug with Dennis Lehane as well as projects with Emilia di Girolamo, Fanny Herrero, Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Lara Shapiro and Gideon Raff. The company has produced Apple TV+’s limited series Blackbird, documentary series Lincoln’s Dilemma as well as the upcoming Benjamin Franklin event series starring Michael Douglas.