Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 16 Years Behind Bars In L.A. Rape Trial; Producer Tells Court He Is “Innocent”

Harvey Weinstein was sentenced Thursday in downtown Los Angeles to 16 years in prison for rape and other sex crimes.

With the already incarcerated former producer in attendance at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center courtroom today, the somewhat delayed ruling by Judge Lisa B. Lench is in addition to the 23 years the much-accused Weinstein was sentenced to by a Manhattan judge in March 2020 for other rape and other sex crimes.

Of the trio of L.A. counts for which he was convicted last year, Weinstein was given eight years on Count #1, six years for Count #2, and two years for Count #3. The judge said the sentences are to run consecutively.

“These are not easy decisions to make, but this is my decision,” Lench told the packed courtroom of her ruling.

After an impact statement from Jane Doe #1 but before sentencing today, a seated Weinstein addressed the court. “I maintain that I’m innocent,” he said. I never raped or sexually assaulted Jane Doe #1. I never knew this woman, and the fact is she doesn’t know me. This is about money.”

“Please don’t sentence me to life in prison,” the soon-to-be 71-year-old added. “I don’t deserve it. There are so many things wrong with this case.”

Ahead of today’s sentencing hearing, the Los Angeles District Attorney had asked Lench to give Weinstein to the “high-term” maximum sentence of 24 years based on the prior New York City conviction.

Due in no small part to an ongoing appeal of that East Coast conviction, it is unclear at present if the 70-year-old Weinstein will serve his West Coast sentence concurrently or after completing his current confinement.

Either way, unless his NYC appeal or expected LA appeal is successful, it is pretty likely at this point that Harvey Weinstein will die in prison. The ailing and shuffling Weinstein is not even eligible for parole on the East Coast sentence until 2039, when he will be 86-years-old.

The ex-Miramax boss has been behind bars and housed in DTLA’s Twin Towers Correctional Facility since being extradited from a prison outside Buffalo to the West Coast in the summer of 2021. As he did following a explosive 2017 exposé by the New York Times and dozens of allegations over more than 40 years and in the New York case itself, Weinstein has always insisted he is not guilty of the allegations in the LA case, and the sex that he say did occur was consentual.

Following a nearly two month long trial with more than few breaks in there, the jury found Weinstein was guilty on December 19 on all counts in relation to Jane Doe #1. However the panel of eight men and four women determined he was not guilty of sexual battery of Jane Doe #2, and they were deadlocked on charges on Jane Doe #3 and Jane Doe #4 a.k.a. California First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom.

After the initial charges against Weinstein were trimmed mid-trial on November 15 last year, the defendant faced grand jury indictments of two counts of rape and five counts of sexual assault in incidents in L.A. County over timespan of 2004 to 2013.

In the aftermath of the mixed verdict, Weinstein’s Werkman Jackson & Quinn attorneys filed paperwork late last month requesting a new trial. Claiming that “the jury was left with a false impression” of Jane Doe #1 and her allegations and overall credibility. The defense motion also took a specific swipe at LA Deputy DAs Marlene Martinez and Paul Thompson for creating a “false version” of events and circumstances in the presentation of their case. That motion was denied today by Judge Lench.

Further complicating matters, on February 9, Jane Doe #1 filed a civil lawsuit against Weinstein claiming sexual battery, false imprisonment, negligence and intentional infliction of emotional distress out of the alleged February 2013 sexual assault in her Beverly Hills hotel room. That suit became the focus of more filings by the defense team, now saying that witness’ lied on the stand during the trial and that Jane Doe #1 is looking for money.

