You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Distribution Workshop To Sell Lunar New Year Hit ‘Hidden Blade’, Wong Ching-Po’s ‘The Pig, The Snake And The Pigeon’ At The EFM

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Harry Styles Wins Album Of The Year For ‘Harry’s House’ After Beyoncé Becomes Grammys GOAT
Read the full story

‘Happy Valley’ Finale Scores 7.5M For BBC; Star Sarah Lancashire Sets Up Indie With Husband Peter Salmon

Happy Valley
Sarah Lancashire stars in hit police drama 'Happy Valley'. BBC

BBC One’s finale of BAFTA-winning crime drama Happy Valley took 7.5 million viewers last night in the UK, marking one of the country’s biggest TV hits in recent years.

The ratings, supplied by Barb data from overnights.tv, make Happy Valley the highest rated show of 2023 so far and one of the biggest in recent BBC drama history. The figures equate to a share of nearly 42% of people who were watching TV at the time.

The six-part series began last month and aired in the coveted 9pm BBC One slot that the likes of Line of Duty have previously sat. The finale’s numbers are the biggest for BBC One since Line of Duty‘s season six finale in May 2021 and will balloon further as on-demand viewing takes over in the coming weeks. Expect a figure somewhere around the 10M-11M mark.

Related Story

BBC Hit Drama 'Happy Valley' Has Tourists Flocking To Quiet Yorkshire Town

The third and final season came to an end with star Sarah Lancashire’s police sergeant Catherine Cawood’s long-running cat-and-mouse game with psychopath rapist Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton) reaching a crescendo.

Season three came seven years after the ending of the previous run. The series’ popularity in the UK has led to flocks of visitors to Hebden Bridge, the northern English town where the show is set. Internationally, the show gained popularity after streaming on Netflix and season three is co-produced with AMC+.

BBC Studios-owned drama house Lookout Point makes the show, with creator and writer Sally Wainwright and Lancashire among the executive producers.

Happy Valley‘s conclusion comes at the beginning of a new venture for Lancashire, who has teamed with husband and former BBC and Banijay UK boss Peter Salmon to launch Via Pictures.

Details logged at Companies House show the pair are directors of the new production business, which is based in Manchester. The company quietly launched in January.

Lancashire’s credits include Coronation StreetClocking OffLast Tango in HalifaxKiri and Julia. Salmon was most recently Executive Chair of Banijay UK, having been Chief Content Officer of Endemol Shine Group before Banijay took it over. He was also a long-serving BBC channels and BBC Studios exec and has worked at other influential British production firms such as Television Corporation. 

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad