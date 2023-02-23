Gunpowder & Sky Strikes First-Look Podcast Deal With Audible

EXCLUSIVE: Gunpowder & Sky, the company founded by former MTV chief Van Toffler and former Endemol exec Floris Bauer, is formalizing its relationship with Audible.

The studio has struck a first-look deal with the Amazon-owned audio platform, expanding on its work that includes episodes of high-profile music series Words + Music.

The multi-year deal will see the producer move into new genres for Audible including pop culture, sports, scripted, wellness, investigative and true crime in addition to music.

It marks Audible’s latest first-look deal in the podcast space after signing President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground as well as the likes of Daniel Dae Kim.

Gunpowder & Sky has also produced upcoming series including Lighters in the Sky and Shelved for Audible. It also follows the launch of Audible original In The Cut with Ghetto Gastro, an eight-part series produced by Gunpowder & Sky and created and presented by the Bronx-born culinary collective of Jon Gray, Pierre Serrao, and Lester Walker.

Words + Music episodes have included the likes of Beck, Eddie Vedder, St. Vincent, Smokey Robinson and Sheryl Crow.

Toffler told Deadline that the studio is not a “volume shop” so that a deal with Audible, which is looking for “premium” projects fits with its strategy.

Gunpowder & Sky, which was launched in 2016, is also behind projects like The Notorious B.I.G. Sky’s The Limit: A VR Concert Experience, Paramount+ rock doc Sometimes When We Touch, Werner Herzog-narrated Last Exit: Space, HBO Max’s Call Me Miss Cleo and Showtime’s Sheryl.