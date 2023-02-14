‘Gringa’: Gravitas Ventures Acquires U.S. Rights To Comedic Drama Starring Steve Zahn & Judy Greer; Theatrical And VOD Dates Revealed

EXCLUSIVE: Gravitas Ventures, an Anthem Sports & Entertainment Company, has acquired U.S. distribution rights to drama Gringa a film by EJ Foerster and Marny Eng. Starring Steve Zahn, Jess Gabor, Roselyn Sanchez, Jorge A. Jimenez, Valentina Buzzurro, Nico Bracewell, and Judy Greer and produced by EJ Foerster, Eric Hedayat, Marny Eng, and Eric Reid. Gravitas plans to release the film on April 21, 2023 in theaters and on demand.

Gringa follows an outcast teen and a disgraced, alcoholic ex-soccer star who get a last chance to form a family when she unexpectedly reunites with him in Mexico. Both hoping things can be put back together, even if all you have are the missing pieces.

“We couldn’t be more excited and stoked to bring Gringa to U.S. audiences through our partner Gravitas Ventures. Their enthusiasm and plan for the picture is exceptional and gives us solid confidence in a successful release,” stated EJ Foerster and Marny Eng.

“We are so thrilled to be releasing this funny, heart-warming coming-of-age story. Jess Gabor truly shines in the lead role, alongside Judy Greer and Steve Zahn. We can’t wait for North American audiences to watch the film in April.” said Danielle Gasher, Senior Director of Acquisitions at Gravitas Ventures.

Gravitas Ventures’ Danielle Gasher negotiated the deal with Nat McCormick of The Exchange.