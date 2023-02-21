Laurie Metcalf & Tatiana Maslany Set For Broadway Thriller ‘Grey House’; Joe Mantello Will Direct

Grey House, Levi Holloway’s bumps-in-the-night stage thriller, will make its New York debut on Broadway this spring with a cast that features Laurie Metcalf, Tatiana Maslany, Paul Sparks, Sophia Anne Caruso, and Millicent Simmonds. Joe Mantello will direct.

With an opening date – Tuesday, May 30 – falling after the close of the current Broadway season, Grey House will be the first Broadway production of the 2023-2024 season. Previews begin at the Lyceum Theatre on Saturday, April 29.

Announcing itself with a teaser trailer that feels less Broadway than horror film (watch it above), Grey House, described by critics following a Chicago staging as “terrifying,” follows a couple (Maslany, Sparks) who crash their car in the mountains and seek shelter in an isolated cabin. The synopsis continues: “Its inhabitants, though somewhat unusual, are eager to make their guests feel right at home. But as the blizzard outside rages on and one night turns into several, the couple becomes less and less sure of what’s true—about their hosts, themselves, and why that sound in the walls keeps getting louder.”

“The moment we encountered Levi Holloway’s Grey House, we knew we had to produce this exciting, sophisticated, and terrifying new play,” said producers Tom Kirdahy and Robert Ahrens in a joint statement. “We are thrilled to bring the horror genre to Broadway, helmed by one of the greatest directors of our time, Joe Mantello. Grey House will be unlike anything Broadway audiences have ever experienced, brought to life by extraordinary actors—Laurie Metcalf, Tatiana Maslany, and Paul Sparks—and a team of brilliant designers.”

The play made its world premiere in a production developed and produced by Chicago’s A Red Orchid Theatre in 2019, winning three Jeff Awards including for Best New Work in 2020.

The Broadway creative team for Grey House includes Scott Pask (Scenic Design), Rudy Mance (Costume Design), Natasha Katz (Lighting Design), Tom Gibbons (Sound Design), Or Matias (Music Supervisor & A Cappella Arranger) and Camille A. Brown (Choreography).

Metcalf, a multiple Emmy winner and two-time Tony winner (A Doll’s House, Part 2, Three Tall Women) stars as the character Raleigh, with Emmy winner Maslany (Orphan Black) as Max. Sparks (House of Cards) portrays Henry, Caruso (Beetlejuice, The School For Good And Evil) will play Marlow and Simmonds (A Quiet Place) portrays Bernie.

Mantello is a two-time Tony winning director (Take Me Out, Assassins) most recently nominated for 2018’s Three Tall Women featuring Metcalf. As an actor, he most recently appeared in American Horror Story: NYC.

Additional cast and creative team will be announced at a later date.

Check out the teaser trailer above.