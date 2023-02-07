David Schwimmer Joins Cast Of ‘The Great Celebrity Bake Off’

David Schwimmer will don his apron and compete for the coveted Star Baker prize as he joins the cast of The Great Celebrity Bake Off.
The Friends actor will enter the Bake Off tent for a special episode, which will broadcast on Channel 4 in the UK and raise money and awareness for Stand Up To Cancer.
The Great British Bake Off streams as The Great British Baking Show on Netflix in the U.S., but the celebrity version has not previously featured on the service.
Other stars booked to appear include David Morrissey, star of The Walking Dead; Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson; and Joe Thomas, The Inbetweeners actor. Full line-up below.
Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas host the show, which is produced by Love Productions.
Adele Roberts
Broadcaster and radio presenter
AJ Odudu
TV presenter
Coleen Nolan
Author, singer and TV personality
David Morrissey
Actor and filmmaker
David Schwimmer
Actor, comedian, director and producer
Deborah Meaden
Businesswoman and Dragons’ Den investor
Ellie Taylor
Actor, comedian and presenter
Gemma Collins
Businesswoman and media personality
Jay Blades MBE
TV presenter
Jessica Hynes
Actress
Jesy Nelson
Singer and songwriter
Joe Thomas
Actor and comedian
Judi Love
Stand-up comedian
Lucy Beaumont
Comedy actress, stand-up comedian and writer
Mike Wozniak
Actor, comedian and writer
Paddy McGuinness
TV presenter
Rose Matafeo
Actor, comedian, and writer
Tim Key
Actor, comedian, poet, screenwriter, and radio personality
Tom Daley OBE
Olympic gold medallist
Tom Davis
Actor and comedian
