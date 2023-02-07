David Schwimmer Joins Cast Of ‘The Great Celebrity Bake Off’

David Schwimmer will don his apron and compete for the coveted Star Baker prize as he joins the cast of The Great Celebrity Bake Off.

The Friends actor will enter the Bake Off tent for a special episode, which will broadcast on Channel 4 in the UK and raise money and awareness for Stand Up To Cancer.

The Great British Bake Off streams as The Great British Baking Show on Netflix in the U.S., but the celebrity version has not previously featured on the service.

Other stars booked to appear include David Morrissey, star of The Walking Dead; Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson; and Joe Thomas, The Inbetweeners actor. Full line-up below.

Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas host the show, which is produced by Love Productions.

Adele Roberts

Broadcaster and radio presenter

AJ Odudu

TV presenter

Coleen Nolan

Author, singer and TV personality

David Morrissey

Actor and filmmaker

David Schwimmer

Actor, comedian, director and producer

Deborah Meaden

Businesswoman and Dragons’ Den investor

Ellie Taylor

Actor, comedian and presenter

Gemma Collins

Businesswoman and media personality

Jay Blades MBE

TV presenter

Jessica Hynes

Actress

Jesy Nelson

Singer and songwriter

Joe Thomas

Actor and comedian

Judi Love

Stand-up comedian

Lucy Beaumont

Comedy actress, stand-up comedian and writer

Mike Wozniak

Actor, comedian and writer

Paddy McGuinness

TV presenter

Rose Matafeo

Actor, comedian, and writer

Tim Key

Actor, comedian, poet, screenwriter, and radio personality

Tom Daley OBE

Olympic gold medallist

Tom Davis

Actor and comedian