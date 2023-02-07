Skip to main content
‘Fawlty Towers’ Reboot In The Works With John Cleese, Camilla Cleese & Rob Reiner's Castle Rock
David Schwimmer Joins Cast Of ‘The Great Celebrity Bake Off’

David Schwimmer on ‘The Great Celebrity Bake Off’
David Schwimmer on ‘The Great Celebrity Bake Off’ Love Productions

David Schwimmer will don his apron and compete for the coveted Star Baker prize as he joins the cast of The Great Celebrity Bake Off.

The Friends actor will enter the Bake Off tent for a special episode, which will broadcast on Channel 4 in the UK and raise money and awareness for Stand Up To Cancer.

The Great British Bake Off streams as The Great British Baking Show on Netflix in the U.S., but the celebrity version has not previously featured on the service.

Other stars booked to appear include David Morrissey, star of The Walking Dead; Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson; and Joe Thomas, The Inbetweeners actor. Full line-up below.

Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas host the show, which is produced by Love Productions.

Adele Roberts
Broadcaster and radio presenter

AJ Odudu
TV presenter

Coleen Nolan
Author, singer and TV personality

David Morrissey
Actor and filmmaker

David Schwimmer
Actor, comedian, director and producer

Deborah Meaden
Businesswoman and Dragons’ Den investor

Ellie Taylor
Actor, comedian and presenter

Gemma Collins
Businesswoman and media personality

Jay Blades MBE
TV presenter

Jessica Hynes
Actress

Jesy Nelson
Singer and songwriter

Joe Thomas
Actor and comedian

Judi Love
Stand-up comedian

Lucy Beaumont
Comedy actress, stand-up comedian and writer

Mike Wozniak
Actor, comedian and writer

Paddy McGuinness
TV presenter

Rose Matafeo
Actor, comedian, and writer

Tim Key
Actor, comedian, poet, screenwriter, and radio personality

Tom Daley OBE
Olympic gold medallist

Tom Davis
Actor and comedian

