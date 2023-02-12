Goya Award Winners: Rodrigo Sorogoyen’s ‘The Beasts’ Sweeps Major Categories 

Rodrigo Sorogoyen’s latest pic, The Beasts (As bestas), dominated the main prizes, taking home nine gongs, including best film and director at the 37th edition of Spain’s Goya awards Saturday evening.

The pic debuted at Cannes last year and led the Goya award nominations with 17 nods. The film’s story follows a middle-aged French couple who move to a small village, seeking closeness with nature. However, their presence inflames two locals to the point of outright hostility and shocking violence.

The Beasts also picked up wins for best screenplay, leading actor, and supporting actor.

Movistar+’s Modelo77 from Alberto Rodriguez, which trailed The Beasts with 15 nods, picked up five wins, all of them in technical categories (make-up and hairstyling, special effects, art direction, costume design, and production direction). Carla Simón’s Golden Bear winner Alcarràs had 11 nominations but left empty-handed.

In other major wins, Alauda Ruiz de Azúa’s debut pic Lullaby (Cinco lobitos) nabbed three wins, including best new director, leading actress (Laia Costa), and supporting actress (Susi Sánchez). Santiago Miter’s Oscar-nominated thriller Argentina: 1985 won the award for best Ibero-American film.

Juliette Binoche was the recipient of this year’s International Goya. The prize is handed out by the Spanish Film Academy every year to honor personalities who “contribute to cinema as an art that unites cultures and viewers from all over the world.”

Accepting the award, Binoche said: “Thank you for this wonderful Goya, which is not for me it is for the fire that inhabits me but does not belong to me.”

Before leaving the stage, Binoche paid tribute to the Spanish filmmaker Carlos Saura who died Friday aged 91, at his home in Madrid. There were tributes to Saura throughout the show. Discussing the filmmaker’s passing, Fernando Méndez-Leite, President of the Spanish Academy, said: “His passing has deeply moved the entire film profession because he was one of the brightest assets in Spanish culture.”

Check out the full list of winners below:

-Best Film: As bestas

-Best Director: Rodrigo Sorogoyen, for As bestas

-Best leading actor: Denis Ménochet, for As bestas

-Best leading actress: Laia Costa, for Cinco lobitos

-Best European Film: The Norwegian film The Worst Person in the World

-Best Ibero-American film: Argentina 1985 , by Santiago Miter

-Best supporting actor: Luis Zahera, for As bestas

-Best supporting actress: Susi Sánchez, for Cinco lobitos

-Best Animated Film: Unicorn Wars, by Alberto Vázquez

-Best documentary film: Labordeta, a man without more, by Gaizka Urresti

-Best Adapted Screenplay: Fran Araujo, Isa Campo and Isaki Lacuesta, for One Year, One Night

-Best Original Screenplay: Isabel Peña and Rodrigo Sorogoyen, for As bestas

-Best Art Direction: Pepe Dominguez del Olmo, for Modelo 77

-Best editing: Alberto del Campo, for As bestas

-Best Director of Photography: Alex de Pablo, for As bestas

-Best animated short film: Loop, by Pablo Polledri

-Best documentary short film: Damn. A Love Song for Sarajevo, by Amass Ramírez García and Raúl de la Fuente

-Best Fiction Short Film: Emotional Architecture , by Leon Siminiani

-Best original music: Olivier Arson, for As bestas

-Best original song: ‘Sentiendo lo mucho’, by Joaquín Sabina y Leiva, for Sentiendolo mucho

-Best new director: Alauda Ruiz de Azúa, for Cinco lobitos

-Best New Actor: Telmo Irureta, for The Rite of Spring

-Best New Actress: Laura Galán, for Cerdita

-Best production direction: Manuel Ocon Aburto, for Modelo 77

-Best special effects: Esther Ballesteros and Ana Rubio, for Modelo 77

-Best sound: Aitor Berenguer, Fabiola Ordoyo and Yasmina Praderas, for As bestas

-Best makeup and hairdressing: Yolanda Piña and Félix Terrero, for Modelo 77

-Best Costume Design: Fernando García, for Modelo 77

-Goya of Honor: Carlos Saura

-Goya International: Juliette Binoche