Gordon Pinsent Dies: Iconic Canadian Actor In Film And Television Was 92

Gordon Pinsent GP Images/WireImage)

Gordon Pinsent, one of Canada’s most iconic actors, has died. He was 92 and died in his sleep Saturday, his family confirmed.

“Gordon Pinsent’s daughters Leah and Beverly, and his son Barry, would like to announce the passing of their father peacefully in sleep today with his family at his side,” said a note written on behalf of Pinsent’s family by his son-in-law, actor Peter Keleghan.

“Gordon passionately loved this country and its people, purpose, and culture to his last breath.”

Pinsent’s career spanned dozens of films and TV projects over six decades, including Away From Her, Due SouthThe Red Green ShowBabar and the Adventures of Badou, The Grand Seduction and The Shipping News, The Forest Rangers, Quentin Durgens, M.P., the original Street Legal and Republic of Doyle, among others.

In the U.S., where he lived in Los Angeles for six years, he appeared in the TV series It Takes A ThiefSilence of the NorthYoung ProsecutorsBanacek, and the feature film The Thomas Crown Affair.

Pinsent published memoirs in 1994 and 2012 and was the subject of a 2016 documentary, The River of My Dreams.

Survivors include his children, Leah (and her husband, Peter Keleghan, both actors), Beverly, and Barry (also an actor).

