Good Deed Entertainment Acquires ‘Always, Lola’, Campsite Drama From Jeffrey Crane Graham & ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Producer Laura Palmer

EXCLUSIVE: Ohio’s Good Deed Entertainment has acquired worldwide rights to campsite drama feature Always, Lola. The distributor is planning an August release.

The films follows a tight-knit group of high school grads who reunite at an annual campsite trip in the wake of their free-spirited friend Lola’s untimely death before secrets emerge around her passing that threaten to tea them apart.

Jeffrey Crane Graham is director and exec producer is Laura Palmer, a TV exec making her first foray into film. She’s best known as a segment producer on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, with previous credits including Late Show with David Letterman, Conan, Saturday Night Live and NBC’s Primetime Christmas Special. Producers are the industry vets Ian Keiser (Saint Frances) and Keven Undergaro (Singled Out).

“Always, Lola is a rare coming-of-age story for the modern age. The film pays homage to the [John] Hughesian hangout movies we all love, while simultaneously tackling subject matter on the hearts and minds of contemporary audiences,” said Palmer. “Our team is excited to partner with Good Deed Entertainment to bring Always, Lola to audiences this summer.”

Good Deed’s Executive Vice President of Acquisitions Erik Donley negotiated the deal with Circus Road Films’ Glen Reynolds.

Andy Myers, EVP of Distribution and Production for Good Deed Entertainment, said: “Always, Lola achieves a perfect tightrope walk, taking a heavy subject and transforming it into an uplifting, enchanting, and hilarious film. We’re eager for audiences to fall in love with this indie gem.”