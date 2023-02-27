MPSE Golden Reel Awards: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, ‘Elvis’, ‘del Toro’s Pinocchio‘ & ’Stranger Things’ Among Winners – Full List

Top Gun: Maverick, Elvis and Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio were among the big film winners at the Motion Picture Sound Editors’ 70th Golden Reel Awards, which were handed out Sunday night at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles. See the full list below.

Best Picture Oscar nominees Top Gun: Maverick from Paramount and Warner Bros’ Elvis won for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing, Feature Effects/Foley, and Music Editing for a Feature Motion Picture, respectively. Netflix’s Animated Feature Oscar hopeful Pinocchio, hot off dominating the Annie Awards on Saturday, took the prize for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation.

Two other Best Picture Oscar nominees — Netflix’s All Quiet on the Western Front and Searchlight’s The Banshees of Inisherin — also picked up trophies, as did the feature docs Good Night Oppy from Amazon and Moonage Daydream from Neon and HBO Documentary Films.

Small-screen winners at MPSE’s first in-person awards show since 2020 included Netflix’s Stranger Things — the only film or TV show to claim two Golden Reels — and Love, Death + Robots, which scored four Annie Awards on Saturday. Other TV winners included The Bear, The Crown and Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin.

Sony’s video game God of War Ragnarok was the only double other Golden Reel winner tonight.

Elsewhere, Jerry Bruckheimer accepted MPSE’s Filmmaker Award, presented by Top Gun: Maverick director Joe Kosinski and producer-star Tom Cruise, the latter in a recorded intro. The Career Achievement Award went to supervising sound editor Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, a three-time Oscar nominee for Avatar: The Away of Water, Tron and Avatar.

“Sound editors play a crucial role in bringing films, television shows, and games to life,” MPSE President Mark Lanza said in his opening address. “This year, we have seen truly incredible sound editing. From the explosive action of blockbusters to the subtle nuances of character-driven dramas, sound editors have shown the power of sound to engage, entertain, and move us.”

Founded in 1953, the Motion Picture Sound Editors is a nonprofit group of professional sound and music editors who work in the motion picture, TV and gaming industries.

Here are the winners at MPSE’s 2023 Golden Reel Awards:

Sound Editorial

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND EDITING – BROADCAST ANIMATION

Love, Death & Robots: “In Vaulted Halls Entombed”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Brad North

Sound Designer: Craig Henighan|

Foley Editor: Antony Zeller

Foley Artists: Zane Bruce, Lindsay Pepper

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND EDITING – BROADCAST LONG FORM DIALOGUE / ADR

The Crown: “Gunpowder”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Lee Walpole

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Iain Eyre

Supervising ADR Editor: Matt Mewett

ADR Editor: Sophie Mapplebeck

Crowd ADR Editor: Abbie Shaw

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND EDITING – BROADCAST LONG FORM EFFECTS / FOLEY

Stranger Things: “Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editors: William Files , Craig Henighan

Sound Editors: Angelo Palazzo , Ken McGill, Katie Halliday, Lee Gilmore , David Grimaldi, Chris

Bonis

Foley Artist: Steve Baine

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND EDITING – BROADCAST SHORT FORM

The Bear: “Review”

FX

Supervising Sound Editor: Steve “Major” Giammaria

Sound Effects Editor: Jonathan Fuhrer

Dialogue Editor: Evan Benjamin

Foley Editors: Annie Taylor, Chris White

Foley Artists: Leslie Bloome, Shaun Brennan

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND EDITING – FEATURE ANIMATION

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Scott Martin Gershin

Sound Designer: Scott Martin Gershin

Sound Effects Editors: Masanobu “Tomi” Tomita, Andrew Vernon , Chris Richardson

Dialogue Editor: Dan Gamache , Chris Richardson

Foley Artists: Dan O’Connell, John Cucci

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND EDITING – FEATURE DOCUMENTARY

Good Night Oppy

Amazon

Supervising Sound Editor: Mark Mangini

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Dave Bach

Sound Designers: Tim Walston , Dave Whitehead , Mark Mangini

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND EDITING – FOREIGN LANGUAGE FEATURE

All Quiet on the Western Front

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Frank Kruse

Sound Designer: Markus Stemler

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Alexander Buck

Supervising ADR Editors: Benjamin Hörbe, Alexander Buck

ADR Editors: Thomas Kalbér, Moritz Hoffmeister

Foley Editor: Kuen Il Song

Foley Artists: Carsten Richter, Daniel Weis

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND EDITING – FEATURE DIALOGUE / ADR

The Banshees of Inisherin

Searchlight Pictures

Supervising Sound Editor: Joakim Sundström

Supervising ADR Editing: Simon Chase

Supervising Foley Editor: Patrick Ghislain, Rebecca Glover

Foley Artist: Julien Naudin

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND EDITING – FEATURE EFFECTS / FOLEY

Top Gun: Maverick

Paramount

Supervising Sound Editors: Al Nelson, James Mather, Bjørn Ole Schroeder

Sound Designers: Christopher Boyes, Jed Loughran

Sound Effects Editors: Benjamin A. Burtt, Scott Guitteau, Rowan Watson, Qianbaihui Yang

Supervising Foley Editor: Luke Dunn Gielmuda

Foley Editors: Dmitri Makarov, David Mackie

Foley Artists: Jana Vance, Ronni Brown, John Roesch , Shelley Roden

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND EDITING – NON-THEATRICAL ANIMATION

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

Nickelodeon

Supervising Sound Editor: Jeff Shiffman

Sound Effects Editors: Jessey Drake , Brad Meyer

Dialogue Editor: Xinyue Yu

Foley Editor: Carol Ma

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND EDITING – NON-THEATRICAL DOCUMENTARY

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: “Gloves Are Off”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editors: Steve Speed, Nick Fry

Sound Designer: James Evans

Sound Editor: Hugh Dwan

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND EDITING – NON-THEATRICAL FEATURE

Prey

Hulu

Supervising Sound Editors: Chris Terhune, Will Files

Sound Designer: James Miller

Sound Effects Editors: Christopher Bonis, Diego Perez , Lee Gilmore

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Jessie Anne Spence

Dialogue Editors: David Bach, Korey Pereira

Supervising Foley Editor: Annie Taylor

Foley Editors: Nick Seaman, Roni Pillischer

Foley Artists: Leslie Bloome, Shaun Brennan

Music Editorial

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MUSIC EDITING – BROADCAST LONG FORM

Stranger Things: “Chapter Nine: The Piggyback”

Netflix

Music Editors: Lena Glikson, David Klotz

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MUSIC EDITING – BROADCAST SHORT FORM

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin: “Torschlusspanik”

NBCUniversal

Music Editor: Andres Locsey

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MUSIC EDITING – DOCUMENTARY

Moonage Daydream

Neon/HBO Documentary Films

Supervising Music Editor: Brett Morgan

Music Editor: John Warhurst

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MUSIC EDITING – FEATURE MOTION PICTURE

Elvis

Warner Bros.

Supervising Music Editor: Jamieson Shaw

Music Editor: Evan McHugh

Scoring Editor: Chris Barrett

Game Editorial

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND EDITING – GAME DIALOGUE / ADR

Immortality

Half Mermaid

Audio Directors: Kevin Senzaki , Priscilla Snow

Dialogue Editor: Diana Cha

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MUSIC EDITING – GAME MUSIC

God of War Ragnarök

Sony

Music Directors: Peter Scaturro, Keith Leary

Supervising Music Editor: Sonia Coronado

Music Editors: Yuen Man Chung Kelvin, Glen Andrew Brown, Rob Goodson, Bill Hemstapat, Adam Kallibjian, Collin Lewis, Kory McMaster, Monty Mudd, Kye Sebastian Voce

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND EDITING – GAME EFFECTS / FOLEY

God of War Ragnarök

Sony

Audio Director: Frank Favre

Supervising Sound Designers: Michael Kent , Jeremy Rogers

Sound Design Leads: Alex Previty, Beau Anthony Jimenez, Bryan Higa, Stephen Schappler, Justin E. Bell

Supervising Sound Editors: Csaba Wagner, Samuel Justice

Senior Audio Artists: Nick Tomassetti, Aaron Sanchez, Ash Read, Dennis Bestafka, Derrick Espino, Jeshua Whitaker, Lewis Everest, Noburo Masuda, Tsubasa Ito, Ben Minto , Chris Sweetman

Audio Artists: Andres Herrera, Chris Kokkinos , Danny Barboza, Danny Hey, Kei Matsuo , Koji Niikura, Lewis Barn, Maria Rascon, Presley Hynes, Prin Keerasuntonpong, Robert Castro, Satsuki Sato, TJ Schauer, Harry Cohen , Luke Hatton, Michael Leaning, Barney Oram, Zachary Quarles , Stefan Rutherford, Paul Stoughton, Joe Thom , Graham Donnelly, David Farmer , Eilam Hoffman, Jason W. Jennings, Bryan Jerden, Fred Pearson, Stephano Sanchinelli, Thomas C. Brewer , Tim Walston

Technical Sound Designers: Sean LaValle, Cameron Sonju, Daniel Ramos, Enoch Choi, Gavin Booth, Roy Lancaster, Charles Dworetz, Bradley Gurwin, Mallorie Lesher, Dave St. Jean, Klaudia Schaffer, Aaron Cendan, Ashton Faydenko, Jessie Chang, Skylar Chen

Audio Programmer: Stepan Boev

Foley Editors: Blake Collins, Jeff Gross, Alex Robson, Rob Krekel, Cesar Marenco, Eric Paulsen , Sam Gray, Rostislav Trifonov, Keith Bilderbeck, Paul Fonarev

Foley Artists: Joanna Fang, Dawn Fintor, Alicia Stevenson, Matt Davies

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND EDITING – STUDENT FILM (VERNA FIELDS AWARD)

Brutal

National Film & Television School

Supervising Sound Editor: Dan Hibbert

FILMMAKER AWARD

Jerry Bruckheimer

CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Gwendolyn Yates Whittle