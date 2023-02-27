MPSE Golden Reel Awards: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, ‘Elvis’, ‘del Toro’s Pinocchio‘ & ’Stranger Things’ Among Winners – Full List

Top Gun: Maverick, Elvis and Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio were among the big film winners at the Motion Picture Sound Editors’ 70th Golden Reel Awards, which were handed out Sunday night at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles. See the full list below.
Best Picture Oscar nominees Top Gun: Maverick from Paramount and Warner Bros’ Elvis won for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing, Feature Effects/Foley, and Music Editing for a Feature Motion Picture, respectively. Netflix’s Animated Feature Oscar hopeful Pinocchio, hot off dominating the Annie Awards on Saturday, took the prize for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation.
Two other Best Picture Oscar nominees — Netflix’s All Quiet on the Western Front and Searchlight’s The Banshees of Inisherin — also picked up trophies, as did the feature docs Good Night Oppy from Amazon and Moonage Daydream from Neon and HBO Documentary Films.
Small-screen winners at MPSE’s first in-person awards show since 2020 included Netflix’s Stranger Things — the only film or TV show to claim two Golden Reels — and Love, Death + Robots, which scored four Annie Awards on Saturday. Other TV winners included The Bear, The Crown and Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin.
Sony’s video game God of War Ragnarok was the only double other Golden Reel winner tonight.
Elsewhere, Jerry Bruckheimer accepted MPSE’s Filmmaker Award, presented by Top Gun: Maverick director Joe Kosinski and producer-star Tom Cruise, the latter in a recorded intro. The Career Achievement Award went to supervising sound editor Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, a three-time Oscar nominee for Avatar: The Away of Water, Tron and Avatar.
“Sound editors play a crucial role in bringing films, television shows, and games to life,” MPSE President Mark Lanza said in his opening address. “This year, we have seen truly incredible sound editing. From the explosive action of blockbusters to the subtle nuances of character-driven dramas, sound editors have shown the power of sound to engage, entertain, and move us.”
Founded in 1953, the Motion Picture Sound Editors is a nonprofit group of professional sound and music editors who work in the motion picture, TV and gaming industries.
Here are the winners at MPSE’s 2023 Golden Reel Awards:
Sound Editorial
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND EDITING – BROADCAST ANIMATION
Love, Death & Robots: “In Vaulted Halls Entombed”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Brad North
Sound Designer: Craig Henighan|
Foley Editor: Antony Zeller
Foley Artists: Zane Bruce, Lindsay Pepper
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND EDITING – BROADCAST LONG FORM DIALOGUE / ADR
The Crown: “Gunpowder”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Lee Walpole
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Iain Eyre
Supervising ADR Editor: Matt Mewett
ADR Editor: Sophie Mapplebeck
Crowd ADR Editor: Abbie Shaw
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND EDITING – BROADCAST LONG FORM EFFECTS / FOLEY
Stranger Things: “Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editors: William Files , Craig Henighan
Sound Editors: Angelo Palazzo , Ken McGill, Katie Halliday, Lee Gilmore , David Grimaldi, Chris
Bonis
Foley Artist: Steve Baine
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND EDITING – BROADCAST SHORT FORM
The Bear: “Review”
FX
Supervising Sound Editor: Steve “Major” Giammaria
Sound Effects Editor: Jonathan Fuhrer
Dialogue Editor: Evan Benjamin
Foley Editors: Annie Taylor, Chris White
Foley Artists: Leslie Bloome, Shaun Brennan
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND EDITING – FEATURE ANIMATION
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Scott Martin Gershin
Sound Designer: Scott Martin Gershin
Sound Effects Editors: Masanobu “Tomi” Tomita, Andrew Vernon , Chris Richardson
Dialogue Editor: Dan Gamache , Chris Richardson
Foley Artists: Dan O’Connell, John Cucci
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND EDITING – FEATURE DOCUMENTARY
Good Night Oppy
Amazon
Supervising Sound Editor: Mark Mangini
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Dave Bach
Sound Designers: Tim Walston , Dave Whitehead , Mark Mangini
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND EDITING – FOREIGN LANGUAGE FEATURE
All Quiet on the Western Front
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Frank Kruse
Sound Designer: Markus Stemler
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Alexander Buck
Supervising ADR Editors: Benjamin Hörbe, Alexander Buck
ADR Editors: Thomas Kalbér, Moritz Hoffmeister
Foley Editor: Kuen Il Song
Foley Artists: Carsten Richter, Daniel Weis
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND EDITING – FEATURE DIALOGUE / ADR
The Banshees of Inisherin
Searchlight Pictures
Supervising Sound Editor: Joakim Sundström
Supervising ADR Editing: Simon Chase
Supervising Foley Editor: Patrick Ghislain, Rebecca Glover
Foley Artist: Julien Naudin
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND EDITING – FEATURE EFFECTS / FOLEY
Top Gun: Maverick
Paramount
Supervising Sound Editors: Al Nelson, James Mather, Bjørn Ole Schroeder
Sound Designers: Christopher Boyes, Jed Loughran
Sound Effects Editors: Benjamin A. Burtt, Scott Guitteau, Rowan Watson, Qianbaihui Yang
Supervising Foley Editor: Luke Dunn Gielmuda
Foley Editors: Dmitri Makarov, David Mackie
Foley Artists: Jana Vance, Ronni Brown, John Roesch , Shelley Roden
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND EDITING – NON-THEATRICAL ANIMATION
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
Nickelodeon
Supervising Sound Editor: Jeff Shiffman
Sound Effects Editors: Jessey Drake , Brad Meyer
Dialogue Editor: Xinyue Yu
Foley Editor: Carol Ma
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND EDITING – NON-THEATRICAL DOCUMENTARY
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: “Gloves Are Off”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editors: Steve Speed, Nick Fry
Sound Designer: James Evans
Sound Editor: Hugh Dwan
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND EDITING – NON-THEATRICAL FEATURE
Prey
Hulu
Supervising Sound Editors: Chris Terhune, Will Files
Sound Designer: James Miller
Sound Effects Editors: Christopher Bonis, Diego Perez , Lee Gilmore
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Jessie Anne Spence
Dialogue Editors: David Bach, Korey Pereira
Supervising Foley Editor: Annie Taylor
Foley Editors: Nick Seaman, Roni Pillischer
Foley Artists: Leslie Bloome, Shaun Brennan
Music Editorial
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MUSIC EDITING – BROADCAST LONG FORM
Stranger Things: “Chapter Nine: The Piggyback”
Netflix
Music Editors: Lena Glikson, David Klotz
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MUSIC EDITING – BROADCAST SHORT FORM
Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin: “Torschlusspanik”
NBCUniversal
Music Editor: Andres Locsey
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MUSIC EDITING – DOCUMENTARY
Moonage Daydream
Neon/HBO Documentary Films
Supervising Music Editor: Brett Morgan
Music Editor: John Warhurst
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MUSIC EDITING – FEATURE MOTION PICTURE
Elvis
Warner Bros.
Supervising Music Editor: Jamieson Shaw
Music Editor: Evan McHugh
Scoring Editor: Chris Barrett
Game Editorial
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND EDITING – GAME DIALOGUE / ADR
Immortality
Half Mermaid
Audio Directors: Kevin Senzaki , Priscilla Snow
Dialogue Editor: Diana Cha
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MUSIC EDITING – GAME MUSIC
God of War Ragnarök
Sony
Music Directors: Peter Scaturro, Keith Leary
Supervising Music Editor: Sonia Coronado
Music Editors: Yuen Man Chung Kelvin, Glen Andrew Brown, Rob Goodson, Bill Hemstapat, Adam Kallibjian, Collin Lewis, Kory McMaster, Monty Mudd, Kye Sebastian Voce
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND EDITING – GAME EFFECTS / FOLEY
God of War Ragnarök
Sony
Audio Director: Frank Favre
Supervising Sound Designers: Michael Kent , Jeremy Rogers
Sound Design Leads: Alex Previty, Beau Anthony Jimenez, Bryan Higa, Stephen Schappler, Justin E. Bell
Supervising Sound Editors: Csaba Wagner, Samuel Justice
Senior Audio Artists: Nick Tomassetti, Aaron Sanchez, Ash Read, Dennis Bestafka, Derrick Espino, Jeshua Whitaker, Lewis Everest, Noburo Masuda, Tsubasa Ito, Ben Minto , Chris Sweetman
Audio Artists: Andres Herrera, Chris Kokkinos , Danny Barboza, Danny Hey, Kei Matsuo , Koji Niikura, Lewis Barn, Maria Rascon, Presley Hynes, Prin Keerasuntonpong, Robert Castro, Satsuki Sato, TJ Schauer, Harry Cohen , Luke Hatton, Michael Leaning, Barney Oram, Zachary Quarles , Stefan Rutherford, Paul Stoughton, Joe Thom , Graham Donnelly, David Farmer , Eilam Hoffman, Jason W. Jennings, Bryan Jerden, Fred Pearson, Stephano Sanchinelli, Thomas C. Brewer , Tim Walston
Technical Sound Designers: Sean LaValle, Cameron Sonju, Daniel Ramos, Enoch Choi, Gavin Booth, Roy Lancaster, Charles Dworetz, Bradley Gurwin, Mallorie Lesher, Dave St. Jean, Klaudia Schaffer, Aaron Cendan, Ashton Faydenko, Jessie Chang, Skylar Chen
Audio Programmer: Stepan Boev
Foley Editors: Blake Collins, Jeff Gross, Alex Robson, Rob Krekel, Cesar Marenco, Eric Paulsen , Sam Gray, Rostislav Trifonov, Keith Bilderbeck, Paul Fonarev
Foley Artists: Joanna Fang, Dawn Fintor, Alicia Stevenson, Matt Davies
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND EDITING – STUDENT FILM (VERNA FIELDS AWARD)
Brutal
National Film & Television School
Supervising Sound Editor: Dan Hibbert
FILMMAKER AWARD
Jerry Bruckheimer
CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Gwendolyn Yates Whittle
