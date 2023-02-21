Golden Globes Set 2024 Date With No Broadcast Partner Yet

The 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards will be held Sunday, January 7, 2024. Answering when, the announcement does not address where. The awards show, produced by dick clark productions, does not have a broadcast partner beyond this year’s event, which aired on the Globes’ long-time network, NBC. Discussions are reportedly underway with outlets, including NBC.

The 2023 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards, which marked the awards show’s return to TV following a non-televised 2022 show amid controversy surrounding the lack of diversity among Hollywood Foreign Press Association membership, drew 6.3M viewers, an all-time low.