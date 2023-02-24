‘Ant-Man And The Wasp’ Scribes Andrew Barrer & Gabriel Ferrari Tapped To Pen Sony Horror ‘Gnomes’

EXCLUSIVE: Sony Pictures and 21 Laps have enlisted Andrew Barrer & Gabriel Ferrari (Ant-Man and the Wasp) as the screenwriters for their buzzy feature Gnomes, based on the breakout horror short from Dutch filmmakers Richard Raaphorst and Ruwan Heggelman, which remains in early development following Sony’s acquisition of film rights earlier this month, in a competitive situation.

Details as to the plot of the feature, to be directed by Heggelman, are under wraps. But the original film helmed by Heggelman watches as a girl stumbled into the territory of a killer gnome tribe while out on her daily run, finding herself in grave danger after being lured in by its mysterious glowing mushrooms.

Heggelman, Raaphorst and Jasper ten Hoor wrote the short, which made its North American premiere at Fantastic Fest 2020, also featuring in the official selection of the 2022 Frontières Platform at the Marché du Film at Cannes. Raaphorst served as its producer.

21 Laps’ Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen and Dan Levine will produce the feature take, with Emily Feher overseeing the project for the company. Raaphorst is also on board as a producer.

Barrer and Ferrari are a screenwriting duo best known for their work on Ant-Man and the Wasp — the Marvel sequel preceding the recently released Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which grossed over $622M in 2018. The pair are otherwise best known for scripting the 20th thriller No Exit starring Havana Rose Liu, Danny Ramirez and David Rysdahl, which debuted on Hulu in February of last year.

They prior to that wrote and exec produced the Lionsgate action-comedy Die in a Gunfight, with Diego Boneta, Alexandra Daddario, Justin Chatwin and more. The duo first collaborated on the 2013 IFC Midnight horror Haunt, which Barrer scripted, with Ferrari among the EPs.

Barrer and Ferrari are repped by CAA, 3 Arts Entertainment and Felker Toczek Suddleson.