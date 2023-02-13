‘Gloriavale: New Zealand’s Secret Cult’: Doc On Notorious Religious Group Lands Sales Deal Ahead Of EFM

Skip to main content
EXCLUSIVE: MetFilm Sales has acquired world rights, excluding Australia and New Zealand, to Gloriavale: New Zealand’s Secret Cult, Fergus Grady and Noel Smyth’s feature doc about a notorious kiwi religious cult.

MetFilm will shop the doc to international buyers at the upcoming European Film Market.

Billed as an “observational documentary,” Gloriavale examines the widespread abuse inside the infamous Gloriavale Christian Community cult and the institutional failures that have allowed it to continue.

Exploring the secretive community through never before seen home video footage, Grady and Smyth follow the Ready family as they mount a ground-breaking legal case against the cult’s powerful leaders. Long associated with allegations of sexual and physical abuse, human rights violations, and fraud, the true extent of Gloriavale’s crimes and the cruelty of its leaders is exposed as the Ready family risk losing their home, their community, and those they love for a chance to bring positive change to Gloriavale.

The film was selected for the Cannes Film Festival’s docs-in-progress program and debuted at the New Zealand International Film Festival before receiving a theatrical release from Limelight Distribution in Australia and New Zealand late last year. The doc is A Forward Media and Grade A Films production. Richard Fletcher is Executive Producer.

“Noel and Fergus have delivered a powerful documentary with remarkable access to this secretive cult. It’s a fitting tribute to the former members’ battle for justice, and we’re thrilled to take it to market,” said Mitch Clare of MetFilm Sales.

Smyth added: “After a grueling few years following this heart-wrenching story, we’re extremely excited to be working with the stellar team at MetFilm Sales to bring Gloriavale to the world.”

