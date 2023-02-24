Girls On Film Awards Winners; Eleventh Hour Unveils Projects; Series Mania Keynotes; CDG Casting Awards Winners — Global Briefs 

‘The Woman King’ & ‘Aftersun’ Dominate Girls On Film Awards

The Woman King and Aftersun dominated the main awards at the second annual Girls On Film Awards. The Woman King picked up Best Ensemble, sponsored by Netflix, and Best Female Friendship On Screen. Woman King star Viola Davis was also awarded the Feminist Superhero award. Woman King lead Sheila Atim was there in person to accept the awards. Aftersun nabbed Best Feature Film Sponsored by EON Productions, while the film’s publicity team also won Best Publicity Campaign. Other big winners included Sebastián Lelio’s The Wonder, which took home Best Cinematography and the Sinéad O’Connor pic Nothing Compares (Best Documentary). Nominees for the awards were chosen by a selection of critics and journalists. Girls On Film was launched by Deadline critic and broadcaster Anna Smith and producer Hedda Archbold with the aim of rewarding excellence in the field of feminism, inclusion, and diversity in cinema. Check out the full winners on the Girl On Film Twitter account.

‘Alex Rider’ Producer Eleventh Hour Unveils Projects

Sony-backed Alex Rider producer Eleventh Hour Films has unveiled a duo of major TV projects and hired a Head of Development. Eleventh Hour is developing The Man in the Back Seat [working title] from Damned United’s David Peace and actor/writer Ted Reilly, which marks its first move into true crime. Adapted from The Long Silence book, the show spotlights one of the most controversial, divisive, and forgotten criminal cases in modern Britain. In 1962, after the longest trial in British legal history, James Hanratty was executed for the murder of Michael Gregsten, and the rape and attempted murder of Valerie Storie – a couple he held hostage at gunpoint for several hours in their car. He was one of the last men in Britain to be hanged, leading to a lengthy campaign for a posthumous pardon from the likes of John Lennon and Yoko Ono before he was conclusively found guilty 50 years on. Eleventh Hour has also optioned Celia Warden thriller Payday, a female-set high-octane offering set in a property brokerage firm. Meanwhile, Christopher Kam joins as Head of Development, having most recently worked on The Capture and HANNA during a stint with NBCUniversal International Studios. “With five separate programs on the go all at different stages of production, we’re exceptionally proud to have started 2023 firing on all cylinders, and It’s wonderful to welcome Christopher to the EHF team and add future titles to our development pipeline,” said Jill Green, Paula Cuddy and Eve Gutierrez, respectively Chief Executive, Creative Director and Exec Producer at Eleventh Hour.

Series Mania’s Lille Dialogues Adds James Farrell To Keynote Line-Up

Prime Video Head of Local Originals James Farrell is the latest name announced for Series Mania’s Lille Dialogues on March 23. He’ll deliver a speech on how hyper-local stories can be global at the high-profile event. Already announced are HBO Max Chairman and CEO Casey Bloys, France Télévisions CEO Delphine Ernotte Cunci, TF1 CEO Rodolphe Belmer, Sky Studios CEO Cécile Frot Coutaz, and Beta Film CEO Jan Mojto. Among the other speakers confirmed for panels are ITV Studios Managing Director of International Productions Lisa Perrin, Bavaria Fiction CEO Marcus Ammon, The Swarm showrunner Frank Doelger, and Derek Wax, Managing Director of Wild Mercury Productions. The Series Mania Forum will host the likes of Paramount+ Executive Vice President and International General Manager Marco Nobili, Euphoria EP Ron Leshem, and Dr. Death Season 1 showrunner Patrick McManus.

The 2023 CDG Casting Awards Winners

The 2023 CDG Casting Awards took place this week at Ham Yard Hotel in London. Winners on the night included Nina Gold & Martin Ware, who picked up Best Casting in a Limited or Single Series for their work on the BBC series This is Going to Hurt. Kahleen Crawford and Carla Morris won Best Casting in a Film for Maggie Gyllenhaal’s well-received debut, The Lost Daughter. Presenters on the night included Bella Ramsey, Asim Chaudhry, Richard E. Grant, and Rob Brydon. The full winner’s list can be found here.