‘Ginny & Georgia‘ Takes Top Spot On Nielsen U.S. Streaming Charts; ’Wednesday’ Claims Its 7th Billion-Minute Week

Netflix once again claimed the most titles among the Top 10 programs on Nielsen’s U.S. streaming chart for the week of January 2 to January 8. Ginny & Georgia, which debuted its second season on January 5, sat in the No. 1 spot with 2.5B viewing minutes.

According to Nielsen, that number far surpasses its debut run from February to March of 2021, when Season 1 dropped on the streamer. At that time, the series only saw one week over 1B minutes. However, Nielsen doesn’t separate programs by season, so it’s worth noting the series doubled its run time with the release of Season 2. Still, the series has been having an impressive debut month, with Season 2 capturing the top spot per Netflix’s own measurements as well for the past few weeks.

Related Story Latest BFI Stats Suggest Britain's Age Of Peak TV May Be Over

Kaleidoscope, Netflix’s eight-part limited series about a foiled heist, recorded 1.6B minutes viewed and took the No. 2 spot on Nielsen’s list. Wednesday came in at No. 3, adding another 1B minutes to its total. Nielsen says the series has tallied more than 21B viewing minutes since its November 23 release.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery fell to fifth place this week, dropping just below the billion-minute mark with 935M minutes viewed. Prime Video entered the list with Jack Ryan at No. 6. That titled earned another 918M viewing minutes.

Peacock also once again made the chart with Yellowstone. The program sat at No. 8 with 750M minutes viewed. The final season of The Walking Dead as well as Cocomelon, The Pale Blue Eye and Emily in Paris also made the list.

Here is the full Top 10, with streaming service, title, number of episodes (“1″=feature film) and minutes of viewing: