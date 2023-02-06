Gina Rodriguez Inks Overall Deal With 20th Television

EXCLUSIVE: Gina Rodriguez, star and executive producer of Not Dead Yet, has signed an overall deal with 20th Television, the studio behind the new comedy series that premieres Wednesday on ABC.

Under the pact, she will develop, direct and executive produce new series across all platforms through her production company I Can & I Will, run by executive Molly Breeskin. Rodriguez and Breeskin will continue to follow the company’s mission statement to create art that tells stories from the unheard and unseen, to discover and expose new talent, and to increase empathy and understanding for all communities.

“Gina is a true multi-hyphenate, an extremely talented performer who’s as adept at directing and producing as she is in front of the camera,” said 20th Television president Karey Burke. “She has an incredible eye for IP, an optimistic and uplifting point of view, and a unique ability to spotlight underrepresented voices and stories in a broad and ambitious way.”

Best known for playing the title role in Jane the Virgin, for which she won a Golden Globe, Rodriguez will next be seen in Robert Rodriguez’s Spy Kids reboot and Players, both for Netflix. She recently appeared in Netflix’s Lost Ollie and Amazon’s I Want You Back and is heard in the title role of Netflix’s Carmen Sandiego animated series as well as in the streamer’s Big Mouth.

I Can & I Will produced two seasons of Disney+’s Diary Of a Future President, for which Rodriguez directed the pilot and co-starred as the future president. With her family, she established the We Will Foundation to champion underprivileged youth through arts, education, scholarship funding and financial literacy.

“At I Can & I Will, we are constantly working to expand the narrative of underrepresented communities and I am over the moon to join forces with the incredible leaders at 20th in that mission,” said Rodriguez.

She is repped by WME and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.