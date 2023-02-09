Giada De Laurentiis Inks Overall Unscripted Production Deal With Amazon Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Celebrity chef, bestselling author and Emmy-winning TV host Giada De Laurentiss (Everyday Italian, Giada at Home) is getting into business with Amazon Studios, signing a multi-year overall unscripted series production deal. Under the pact, De Laurentiis will develop and executive produce with an eye towards starring in original unscripted television programming on behalf of the studio.

“With her charismatic passion for food, and commitment to making extraordinary culinary experiences accessible to the home chef, Giada De Laurentiis has remained at the forefront of her industry for nearly two decades,” said Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD Original content and programming, Amazon Studios. “We look forward to developing an exciting slate of projects with Giada, as she expands into new areas and we broaden our portfolio of cooking and lifestyle content.”

De Laurentiis is the Emmy-winning television personality, an NBC Today Show contributor, and a successful restaurateur with restaurants Giada and Pronto by Giada in Las Vegas. She is the author of 10 New York Times bestselling cookbooks, including her most recent, Eat Better, Feel Better. She recently launched her catering company Giada Catering, and is the founder of the lifestyle and e-commerce platform, Giadzy.com, which features Italian lifestyle content spanning recipes, travel, entertaining and Italian Pantry products.

De Laurentiis is the granddaughter of Agostino “Dino” De Laurentiis, one of the producers who brought Italian cinema to the mainstream at the end of World War II, and 38 of his films were nominated for Academy Awards. De Laurentiis’ Food Network show Everyday Italian premiered in 2002, followed by Giada’s Weekend Getaways, Giada at Home, Giada Entertains, Giada in Italy, Simply Giada and Giada’s Holiday Handbook. She most recently served as an executive producer on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ movie Always Amore starring Autumn Reeser and Tyler Hynes.

“I’m looking forward to this next chapter,” said De Laurentiis. “I’ve been a fan of Amazon for a long time, and I’m excited for what we will accomplish together.”