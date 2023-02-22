‘Ghostbusters’ Actor Ernie Hudson Recalls Being “Selectively Pushed Aside” By The Studio & Says Changes Were Made To Script After He Joined

Ernie Hudson is recalling his time on Ghostbusters and how difficult it was for him. The actor played Winston in the Ivan Reitman-directed movie.

In an appearance on The Howard Stern Wrap Up Show, Hudson said that Reitman “was really, really a brilliant man and I have just so much love and appreciation for him.” However, Hudson didn’t have the same kind words for the studio behind the hit movie.

“I was the guy who was brought in, and so finding my place in the middle of that — and they were all welcoming and inclusive,” Hudson said on the SiriusXM show about the cast. “The studio wasn’t, and the studio continued not to be. So it made it very, very difficult because I was a part of it but then I very selectively was pushed aside.”

Hudson continued, “When the posters came out, I’m not on the poster. It took a long time. I went to the 30th-anniversary release of the movie and all the posters are three guys. Now I know the fans see it differently, and I’m so thankful for the fans because the fans basically identified with Winston, especially young, I don’t want to say minority kids, but a lot of kids.”

The actor calls Ghostbusters “the most difficult movie” he has ever done looking at it “from the psychological perspective.”

“The original script, Winston was in the very beginning of the movie. By the time we got ready to shoot the movie, Winston came in halfway through the movie,” he recalled. “All those things…It definitely felt deliberate. And I’m still not trying to take it personally. Anything bad, if you’re African American in this country, anything bad happens to you, you can always blame it on because I’m Black. You don’t want to go there. That’s the last thing I want to do…I got nothing bad to say about anybody but it was hard. It took me 10 years to get past that and enjoy the movie and just embrace the movie. Ghostbusters was really hard to make peace with it.”

Watch Hudson’s interview in the video posted below.