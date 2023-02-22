Broadway-Aimed ‘Gatsby’ Musical Sets 2024 Regional Premiere

Gatsby, the Broadway-aimed musical adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby first announced a year into the Covid pandemic shutdown, will make its world premiere at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge in 2024.

Featuring music by by Florence Welch and Thomas Bartlett, lyrics by Welch and book by Martyna Majok, Gatsby will be directed by Tony-winning Hadestown director Rachel Chavkin, with choreography by Moulin Rouge!‘s Sonya Tayeh.

The musical will be produced by American Repertory Theater at Harvard University by special arrangement with Amanda Ghost and Len Blavatnik for Unigram/Access Entertainment, with Jordan Roth, president of Broadway’s Jujamcyn Theaters, in association with Robert Fox, joining the lead producing team. Hannah Giannoulis serves as co-producer.

The musical was first announced in April 2021. Additional information, including casting and productions dates, will be released at a later date.

Welch is the Grammy-nominated leader of rock band Florence + the Machine, and Bartlett is perhaps best known for his Oscar-nominated collaboration with Sufjan Stevens on the song “Mystery of Love” for the soundtrack to Call Me by Your Name.

Book-writer Majok was awarded the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Drama for her play Cost of Living, which made its Broadway debut last fall.

Among the Broadway productions that started life at A.R.T. are Jagged Little Pill, Waitress, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, and the recent revival of 1776, among others.