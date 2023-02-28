‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Natalie Dormer To Lead South African Thriller Series ‘White Lies’

Game of Thrones star Natalie Dormer is leading a thriller for South African network M-Net.

Filming will commence next month on White Lies, which will star Dormer alongside Brendon Daniels (Four Corners) as investigative journalist Edie Hansen and detective Forty Bell respectively. Set in the wealthy neighbourhood of Bishopscourt, Cape Town, Hansen gets caught up in the ugly underbelly that lies beneath the picturesque beauty of the city, dragging her back to a turbulent past. Following her estranged brother’s murder in his luxury home, her world plunges deeper into chaos when her brother’s teenage children become prime suspects for the crime, as she finds herself at loggerheads with Bell.

Having previously combined on International Emmy Award-nominated M-Net drama Reyka, South African indie Quizzical Pictures is producing with Fremantle.

Dormer is a great get. She is best known for her role as Margaery Tyrell in Game of Thrones and past credits include The Hunger Games, Picnic at Hanging Rock and Penny Dreadful: City of Angels.

“I’m thrilled to be in Cape Town and to begin filming this beautiful, gripping show,” she said. “South Africa has so much to offer an international audience with its storytelling.”

The show will be discussed Friday at Fremantle’s London TV Screenings event alongside a range of scripted projects, formats and docs.

White Lies is created by Sean Steinberg and written by Darrel Bristow-Bovey. Producers are Harriet Gavshon and Nimrod Geva for Quizzical Pictures, with Dormer and Bristow-Bovey also serving as executive producers. The series’ lead director is The Wound’s John Trengove, whose latest film Manodrome with Jesse Eisenberg and Adrien Brody premiered at the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival. Directing alongside Trengove are Thati Pele (Lerato), Catharine Cooke (Reyka) and Christiaan Olwagen (Poppie Nongena, Kanarie). Julie Hodge is executive producing on behalf of Fremantle, which is also distributing the series internationally.