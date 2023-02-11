Skip to main content
Friday Ratings: CBS Hits Largest Audience Of The Season

Fire Country CBS

Fire Country, Blue Bloods and SWAT aggregated the largest audience of Friday night for CBS, although Fox’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown won the demos with an 0.6.

The CBS win marks the 13th time the Eye Network has taken the largest audience honors for Friday night. Fire Country, Blue Bloods and SWAT finished 1, 2, and 3 in total audience.

At 8 PM, SWAT averaged 5.62 million. Fire Country was the No. 1 show in total audience with 6.32 million viewers (and second in demos with an 0.5), its second-largest fast Friday national audience of the season.

Finally, Blue Bloods was the No. 2 show of the night in total audience, pulling in 5.98 million viewers.

