‘Frasier’: Toks Olagundoye Joins Paramount+ Sequel Series

EXCLUSIVE: The Frasier sequel series for Paramount+ has rounded out its series regular cast by adding Toks Olagundoye (The Neighbors).

From writers Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli, the multi-camera comedy is executive produced by Kelsey Grammer who is reprising his signature character, psychiatrist-turned-radio host Frasier Crane. The sequel sees Frasier (Grammer) off to a different city with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge, and an old dream or two to finally fulfill.

Olagundoye will play Olivia, head of the psych department at an Ivy League university. She projects confidence, warmth, and professionalism—in other words, the opposite of how completely unglued she feels on the inside. Olivia must contend daily with her colleague (and Frasier’s old college buddy) Alan (Nicholas Lyndhurst), who resents Olivia’s seniority over him. The two of them disagree on just about everything, but they both admire Frasier—and each hopes to use him to further their own aims.

In addition to Grammer and Lyndhurst, Olagundoye joins previously announced series regulars Jack Cutmore-Scott as Frasier and Lilith’s son Freddy, Jess Salgueiro as Freddy’s roommate Eve and Anders Keith as Niles and Daphne’s son David.

Harris and Cristalli executive produce the series with Grammer, Tom Russo and Jordan McMahon. Frasier is produced by CBS Studios in association with Grammer’s Grammnet NH Productions.

Known for her series regular roles on ABC’s The Neighbors and Castle and her arcs on Veep and Shameless, Olagundoye will next be seen in Paramount+’s upcoming serie reboot of Fatal Attraction. She previously starred in the pilots for Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem for Hulu, alongside Mandy Patinkin, and the ABC reboot of L.A. Law, opposite Blair Underwood. Other recent credits include ABC’s The Rookie and Disney+ series Big Shot from David E. Kelley. She’s repped by Paradigm and Aligned Talent Group.