‘Frasier’: Paramount+ Sequel Series Set In Boston; James Burrows To Direct

Frasier Crane is going back to where everyone knows your name.

The Paramount+ sequel series Frasier will be set in Boston, the city where the titular character was first introduced in the hit series Cheers in 1984. Production will begin this week in Los Angeles with James Burrows — co-creator of Cheers who directed nearly all series episodes and episodes of the original Frasier— set to lens the first two episodes.

When we reconnect with Frasier (Kelsey Grammer), he is in the next chapter of his life and returning to Boston, Mass. He will be faced with new challenges, new relationships to forge, and an old dream or two to finally fulfill.

The series also stars Jack Cutmore-Scott as Frasier’s son, Freddy; Nicholas Lyndhurst as Frasier’s old college buddy turned university professor, Alan; Toks Olagundoye as Alan’s colleague and head of the university psychology department, Olivia; Jess Salguerio as Freddy’s roommate, Eve; and Anders Keith as Frasier’s nephew, David.

Frasier hails from writers Chris Harris (How I Met Your Mother) and Joe Cristalli (Life In Pieces), who executive produce with Grammer, Tom Russo, and Jordan McMahon. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Grammer’s Grammnet NH Productions.