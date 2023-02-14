NY1 ‘On Stage’ Host Frank DiLella Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: Frank DiLella, the host of Spectrum News NY1’s theater program On Stage and a ubiquitous presence in the Broadway community, has signed with Adam Leibner at United Talent Agency (UTA) for agency representation.

DiLella is also represented by Pamela Cooper from The Cooper Company for Management.

DiLella is familiar to New Yorkers for his celebrity interviews and reporting of the theatrical scene, and in addition to his work with NY1, he has acted as a contributing correspondent for the Tony Awards, the Olivier Awards at London’s Royal Albert Hall, Playbill, Manhattan Magazine and Broadway Direct.

He has appeared as an entertainment correspondent for Morning Joe, BBC, The Tamron Hall Show, Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live, Sirius XM Radio, CBS, NBC, CTV, and Al Jazeera TV.

DiLella executive produced and hosted the documentary Reopening: The Broadway Revival for Great Performances on PBS in January 2022. In addition, he has appeared as himself in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix adaptation of The Prom, NBC’s Smash and other programs.

DiLella currently serves on the board of The Roger Rees Awards and is a part of the selection committee for the annual Clive Barnes Award and Foundation, which honors talented young professionals in the artistic fields of dance and theater. He is an adjunct professor teaching theater journalism at his alma mater Fordham University at Lincoln Center.