Former Landmark Theatres Site On New York’s West 57th Street Resurrected By Look Cinemas, With Summer Opening Planned

Manhattan is getting one of its movie theaters back.

Look Dine-In Cinemas has reached a long-term lease deal with the Durst Organization, owners of 57 West, and will start up operations this summer. The distinctively designed, triangular building hard by the Hudson River had for several years housed a Landmark Theatres complex. The Landmark at 57 West took on even greater significance in the city’s film scene once Lincoln Plaza closed in 2018, but ultimately Landmark decided to shutter it in 2020 due to the impact of Covid.

The new 8-screen site will be Look’s first New York City location and will serve as the company’s flagship. It already operates 11 theaters and 111 screens in Texas, California, Florida, Arizona, Georgia and New York.

The announcement of the 15-year lease said the location will “become a magnet for premieres, independent films, festivals and screenings, as well as celebrity appearances and Q&A’s.”

Look’s dine-in concept relies on a mobile app for ordering food and drinks to patrons’ seats. The 57 West site will also feature a bar area to be called Neighbors Lounge, which will be both for moviegoers and non-ticket-buyers. While it is not served by a nearby subway, 57 West is just north of Hudson Yards, which is the most significant real estate redevelopment project in New York since Rockefeller Center broke ground a century ago. A host of retail, commercial and residential tenants have flocked to the city’s Far West Side in recent years, with foot traffic increasing thanks to an expansion of the High Line, though the revival is still at a nascent stage.

The lease covering nearly 25,000 square feet was completed this January and is one of the largest retail leases signed in New York City over the past 13 months, the parties said. The eight theaters range in size from 20 to 172 seats.

Jody Durst, president of the Durst Organization, said there has been “enormous anticipation” for a revival of the theater complex, adding that the site will be “one of the most remarkable cinema experiences in the city.”

Look CEO Brian Schultz said the company “believes in the power of cinemas as a force for good, to bring communities together through its showmanship, luxury dine-in experience, an amazing bar, diverse content and support of the creative community.”