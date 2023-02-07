Former CNN Marketing Exec Rick Lewchuk Launches Film at 11 Marketing Firm

Former CNN marketing exec Rick Lewchuk is launching Film at 11 Marketing to providing coaching for news, sports, and entertainment marketers.

“In my career as a marketing executive, I had a dual role … the responsibility of overseeing our marketing and creative efforts and also the role of coaching my teams,” said Lewchuk. “That was the advantage that the large organizations for which I worked. They could have an executive with decades of experience to work with and develop the next generations of talent. Unfortunately, many smaller networks, station groups, and local stations don’t have that luxury. That is where bringing in a coach with experience will add effectiveness to any marketing team’s efforts.”

Lewchuk is the former Senior Vice President, Creative Marketing and Brand Standards for CNN Worldwide. For over a decade, Lewchuk oversaw on-air and off-channel brand and marketing for all CNN Worldwide businesses including CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español, HLN, CNN Go, and CNN Digital. His responsibilities include brand messaging, on-air promotion, design, out-of-home, radio, television and digital marketing campaigns. His team was ecognized as the Global Marketing Team of the Year for six years running by Promax and with the Emmy for Outstanding Promotional Announcement in 2015, 2016, 2018 & 2020.

Lewchuk joined CNN in 2012 after serving for nearly 20 years in senior-level executive positions at CTV, a division of Bell Media and Canada’s premier multimedia company. He was SVP of Bell Media Agency and Brand Strategy, based in Toronto, beginning in 2007.

Earlier, Lewchuk was SVP of program planning and promotion at CTV beginning in 1998. In this position, he oversaw the on-air and off-channel creative for the CTV Television Network, its affiliates, and all of its cable channels as well as the programming for the CTV. He created original brands including The Comedy Network, CTV News Channel, and Business News Network, and launched Canadian versions of brands that include MTV and E!