‘Flip The Strip’: Thunder From Down Under Performers Score HGTV Series

The Las Vegas male performers from Australia’s Thunder from Down Under have scored a new HGTV series titled Flip the Strip.

“The minute we found out that these guys in Australia’s Thunder from Down Under were working as renovators by day, we knew we had to put them on HGTV,” said Loren Ruch, Head of Content, HGTV, said in a statement.

Ruch continued, “These charismatic performers will use their unique combination of home renovation experience and problem-solving skills to create stunning spaces for their clients with signature ostentatious Las Vegas flare.”

Flip the Strip will showcase Ben Cleary, Dan Paterson, Liam Black and Malik Wills-Martin who moonlight as dancers but fill up their days putting their extensive construction experience to use. They will work with celebrated interior designer Kelly Stone to help make their clients’ home design dreams a reality.

Produced by Den of Thieves Productions, Inc and Fourward, the six-episode series is set to premiere on HGTV in the late summer of 2023.

Australia’s Thunder from Down Under is a male revue with performances in Las Vegas. The 90-minute show has had a residency at the Excalibur Hotel and Casino since 2001 and holds about 12 shows per week.