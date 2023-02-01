You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Brillstein Entertainment Partners Explores Sale; Casey Wasserman In Pole Position: The Dish
First Look Images Of Horror Feature ‘Appendage’ From Anna Zlokovic And Stars Hadley Robinson & Emily Hampshire; Film To Have World Premiere At SXSW 2023

Hadley Robinson in 'Appendage' 20th Digital Studio/Hulu

20th Digital Studio and Hulu Originals are gearing up for the SXSW World Premiere of Appendage, a horror comedy starring Hadley Robinson (Little WomenI’m Thinking of Ending Things) and featuring Kausar Mohammed (The Flash, 4400) and Emily Hampshire (Schitt’s Creek). Shot in North Carolina and New York, the film, directed and written by Anna Zlokovic, will debut exclusively at the South by Southwest Film and TV Festival in March. It will be available to stream on Hulu later this year. 

Hannah (Hadley Robinson), a young fashion designer, seems fine on the surface, but secretly struggles with debilitating self-doubt. Soon these buried feelings begin to make Hannah physically sick and sprout into a ferocious growth on her body: The Appendage. As Hannah’s health declines, The Appendage grows more powerful and begins to fuel her anxieties – her perceived lack of talent at work, her deteriorating relationships with her boyfriend and best friend, and her parents’ lack of love and understanding. At her breaking point, Hannah makes a shocking discovery— there are others out there like her.

Appendage was developed by 20th Digital Studio with David Worthen Brooks, Arbi Pedrossian, and Jenna Cavelle serving as executive producers. Also serving as producers are Hadley Robinson, Anna Zlokovic and Alex Familian. Production services were carried out by the film’s producer Katrina Kudlick through her production company, Fever Dream Studios. Emma Buerklin serves as co-producer.

Zlokovic previously created the short horror film of the same name, which premiered on Hulu in 2021 as part of the second season of 20th Digital’s Bite Size Halloween. 

Appendage will be part of 20th Digital’s existing slate of horror features for Hulu, including Grimcutty, Matriarch, and the upcoming Clock

