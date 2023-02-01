‘Family Feud’ Renewed Through 2025-26 By Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury

Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury has renewed hit game show Family Feud through the 2025-26 season, taking the Fremantle-produced show into its landmark 50th year on television. Leading station groups Fox, CBS, Nexstar, Scripps and Tegna have signed multi-year renewals for the nationally syndicated ratings juggernaut, hosted by Steve Harvey.

Now in its fifth consecutive season as television’s No. 1 first-run syndicated show in women 25-54, Family Feud is posting a 1.5 rating season-to-date in the key demo, according to Nielsen.

“Demand for a proven demo and household ratings winner like Family Feud has been intense,” said Debmar-Mercury Co-Presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein. “We are extremely pleased to be able to continue our long-term relationships with our incredible broadcast partners, while providing our dedicated viewers of all ages with much-needed laughter and enjoyment throughout the coming years.”

“We are thrilled to have the confidence and commitment from our station partners toward Family Feud,” added Kim Kleid, SVP, Current Programming, Fremantle. “Feud is a timeless format, not only in the U.S. but globally; and with the unmatched talent of Steve Harvey, it is easy to see why the audience tunes in and enjoys it on a daily basis.”

Fremantle owns the Family Feud format, which has appeared over the decades since its 1976 debut on both network television and in national syndication.

The syndicated show is produced by Fremantle and distributed by Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury.