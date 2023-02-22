‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’s Tallie Medel Signs With Stewart Talent

EXCLUSIVE: Tallie Medel, who can be seen in the Oscar-nominated and Golden Globe-winning A24 film Everything Everywhere All At Once, has signed with Stewart Talent for representation.

Medel plays Becky Sregor in Everything Everywhere, the girlfriend of Stephanie Hsu’s character Joy Wang. The film has been nominated for 11 Oscars, including best picture, and has been racking up award wins along the way. It most recently was honored at the DGA Awards Saturday, with writer/directors the Kwan brothers (Kwan and Scheinert) taking the top Best Theatrical Feature prize.

Also on the film side, Medel starred in 2020 indie feature The Carnivores, which premiered at SXSW.

Television credits include Broad City and The Special Without Brett Davis.

Medel is a co-founder of dance-comedy trio Cocoon Central Dance Team, creators of the dance film Snowy Bing Bongs.

Medel is managed by Artists First.