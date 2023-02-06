Evan Rachel Wood, Josh Gad & Anthony Carrigan Set For Murder Mystery ‘The Adults’ From Filmmaker Alex Winter – EFM

Actor-turned-filmmaker Alex Winter (Showbiz Kids) has set the murder mystery The Adults, starring Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld), Josh Gad (Avenue 5) and Anthony Carrigan (Barry), as his next project behind the camera, with plans to also act in the pic.

The film penned by novelist Michael M.B. Galvin — who has previously adapted his own works Fat Kid Rules the World and Freak Talks About Sex for the big screen — follows siblings Megan (Wood) and Nathan (Gad), who are barely hanging on in present-day America, like all of us. Their lives are completely upended when they discover a dead body, long buried in their parent’s basement, sending them down a rabbit hole of crime and murder.

Winter will produce alongside Scott Kroopf of Many Rivers Productions (Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure, Limitless) and Russell Hollander (Intrusion, Valentine’s Day), with Connie Tavel (Confess, Fletch, Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey) serving as exec producer.

CAA Media Finance is arranging finance for the film and will rep its domestic sale, with Rocket Science soon to launch sales in Berlin at EFM 2023.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Evan, Josh and Anthony on this darkly comic crime drama, which takes a sly look at the challenges we all face today, trying to survive in the modern world,” said Winter.

Wood most recently starred opposite Daniel Radcliffe in Roku’s viral hit Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, playing the role of Madonna. She also led HBO’s recent series Westworld, picking up two Emmy noms, a Golden Globe nom, a Critics’ Choice Television Award and other accolades for her portrayal of Dolores Abernathy, the Westworld amusement park android with a mind of her own. The actress is also known for acclaimed performances in the HBO miniseries Mildred Pierce and Catherine Hardwicke’s Thirteen, among many other projects. Up next for Wood is an adaptation of Anna Funder’s WWII-era book All That I Am, which has her set to star alongside Eliza Scanlen, Rufus Sewell and Vanessa Redgrave.

Best known for his voice work as Olaf in Disney’s Frozen and as LeFou in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Gad also helped launch The Book of Mormon as part of the original Broadway cast, landing a Grammy and a Tony Award nomination for his performance. Additional film credits include Marshall, A Dog’s Purpose, Murder on the Orient Express and The Wedding Ringer.

Carrigan is best known for his Emmy- and SAG Award-nominated turn as the L.A.-based Chechen mobster NoHo Hank in HBO’s Emmy-winning comedy series Barry, and will soon retun to star alongside Bill Hader and more in its fourth season. The actor previously collaborated with Winter as his co-star in 2020’s Bill & Ted Face the Music and also recently starred alongside Kevin Hart in Fatherhood, which was produced by Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions and released by Netflix.

Rising to fame in the ’80s with his turn opposite Keanu Reeves in the classic comedy Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure, before going on to star in the cult classic The Lost Boys, Winter has recently helmed documentary projects including Epix’s Deep Web, Magnolia Picture’s Zappa, and Showbiz Kids for HBO, among others. He also previously wrote and directed the narrative thriller Fever, which screened in Directors’ Fortnight at Cannes.

Wood is repped by CAA and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole; Gad by CAA, Sugar23, and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole; Carrigan by CAA, Schlegel Entertainment, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman; and Winter by CAA, Forward Entertainment, Hollander Entertainment, and Sloss Eckhouse Dasti.