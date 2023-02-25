Eurovision Song Contest Promised $12m From UK Government; 3,000 Tickets Will Go To Ukrainian Fans

The Eurovision Song Contest, to take place in the UK in May, has been pledged a £10m ($12m) cash boost from the British government.

This money will go towards operational costs, making sure the event “showcases Ukrainian culture,” and supporting the host city of Liverpool

The competition is being held in the UK northern town, whose local authorities have already pledged £4m ($4.77m) in funding.

The BBC reports that this is a change from last year, when host city Turin was not supported financially by the Italian government, but instead spent £10m of its own funds, money it made back several times over through tourism, according to officials.

Ukraine won the competition in 2022 but, unlike most previous winners, is unable to host the event this year due to its ongoing war with Russia. The UK, which came second with singer Sam Ryder, is hosting in its place, but main presenter the BBC has promised Ukraine will remain central to proceedings. For example, it has been announced that around 3,000 tickets for seats in the arena on May 13 will be made available to Ukrainians living in the UK, at a reduced price of £20.