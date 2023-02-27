Eugene Levy On The Possibility Of A ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Revival: “Never Say Never”

Eugene Levy starred in Schitt’s Creek for six seasons with the show wrapping up in 2020. After almost three years since the show’s finale, some fans have not lost hope of a possible revival.

Levy, who co-created the sitcom with his co-star son Dan Levy, recently said to “never say never” about revisiting the Rose family.

“I know my son Daniel has said this, we’d love to get together with these people again and take the show and the characters to yet another level,” Levy told Radio Times.

He continued, “There’s nothing in the works right now to be honest, but you know, we’ve never stopped thinking about what might happen down the line. We’re certainly open to anything, I think when the idea that is the right idea presents itself we’ll probably act on, I guess.”

Levy also said that he misses the cast and added, “It was a great production, mostly everybody was on the show for all six years. It was really just such a delightful show to do. The fact that I’m working with my son and daughter, it was kind of a gift to fatherhood I guess. I thought it was hitting on all cylinders pretty much from the first season right through to our last.”

Schitt’s Creek also starred Catherine O’Hara as Moira Rose and Annie Murphy as Alexis Rose. Other actors that appeared in the CBC-produced series included Jennifer Robertson, Emily Hampshire, Tim Rozon, Chris Elliott, Dustin Milligan, Sarah Levy, John Hemphill, Karen Robinson, and Rizwan Manji, to name a few.