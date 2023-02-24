Skip to main content
Nancy Dubuc Exits As Vice Media CEO After 5 Years
Eric Stonestreet Joins ‘The Santa Clauses’ In Season 2; ‘Modern Family’ Star Will Play Mad Santa

Eric Stonestreet, 'The Santa Clauses' FOX MEDIA/Everett Collection/Disney+

Time for Eric Stonestreet to put on an angry face: The Modern Family will join the cast of the Disney+ Original series The Santa Clauses as Magnus Antas (aka the Mad Santa), who reigned during the 14th century and is now returning to try and take down Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) and reclaim the North Pole.

In the second season, the Calvin family is back in the North Pole as Scott continues his role as Santa Claus after retirement plans were thwarted when failing to find a worthy successor in season one. Now that Scott and his family have successfully saved Christmas, Scott turns his focus towards training his son Calvin to eventually take over the “family business” as Santa Claus.

The Disney Branded Television series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios, and is now in production on its second season. Season one of The Santa Clauses, which debuted Nov. 16, 2022, was a Top 5 most-watched original series on Disney+ by hour streamed during its Season’s Streaming campaign from Nov. 3 to Dec. 31.

Allen will also executive produce. Returning as series regulars in season two are Elizabeth Mitchell as Mrs. Claus/Carol, Elizabeth Allen-Dick as Sandra Calvin Claus, Austin Kane as Cal Calvin Claus, and Devin Bright as Santa’s elf bestie Noel. Matilda Lawler will reprise her role of Santa’s chief of staff, Betty, as a recurring guest star.

Additional guest stars include newcomer Marta Kessler as Olga, a surly, take-no-prisoners gnome who doesn’t understand “feelings” and “empathy” and sidekick to The Mad Santa, along with returning guest stars Liam Kyle as Gary, Isabella Bennett as Edie, Sasha Knight as Crouton, Ruby Jay as Riley, Mia Lynn Bangunan as Pontoon, and Laura San Giacomo as La Befana, the Christmas Witch.

Jack Burditt (30 Rock) will continue as executive producer and showrunner. Kevin Hench (Last Man Standing), Richard Baker (Last Man Standing) and Rick Messina (Last Man Standing) will serve as executive producers along with Jason Winer and Jon Radler for Small Dog Picture Company. 

