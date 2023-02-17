Eric Benét & Sevyn Streeter Sign With Cultivate Entertainment Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Eric Benét (For Your Love, Real Husband of Hollywood) and Sevyn Streeter (Empire, Black Lighting have signed with Cultivate Entertainment Partners for representation.

Grammy-nominee Benét has multiple TV and film credits including recurring roles in the NBC 90s comedy For Your Love, UPN’s Half and Half, and Real Husbands of Hollywood for BET. In 2023, Benet co-created the series Snap for the AMC-owned network AllBLK and also starred in the role of A.O. Season 1 tackles societal issues like abortion, racism, and gender, to shake the collective conscience and challenge uncomfortable truths.

His breakout role on the big screen was also his film debut, co-starring alongside Mariah Carey in 2001’s Glitter. Benét portrayed the character of Rafael as well as collaborated on two songs: “Want You” and “We Could Have Been.”

Streeter is a Grammy award-winning singer/songwriter who has written for musical artists such as Alicia Keys, Brandy, Ariana Grande, and Kelly Rowland.

For TV, she had roles in multiple series including Fox’s Empire, HBO’s Insecure, Black Lightening for the CW), and HBO’s Ballers.

“Both Eric and Sevyn are phenomenal artists with a bright future ahead of them within the television and film world. We are very excited to have these two on Team Cultivate”, said Sean Mik’ael Butler and Patrick Strøm, co-founders of Cultivate, in a statement to Deadline.

Benét is also repped by Primary Wave Entertainment and Streeter is represented by APA.