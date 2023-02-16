Oscar-Nominated ‘EO’ Gets Streaming Date On The Criterion Channel

EXCLUSIVE: EO, filmmaker Jerzy Skolimowski’s Oscar-nominated tale about a wandering donkey, has found a streaming home.

The film will debut Tuesday on the Criterion Channel as a title for subscribers, and will be available the same day for purchase or rental on Apple, Amazon and Vudu.

After almost four months in theaters, the film continues to bring in audiences. It is expected to cross $1 million at the North American box office within the next week. The film has been playing exclusively in theaters to this point and has offered hope for the specialty sector, which has not seen the across-the-board rebound in attendance enjoyed by horror films and studio tentpoles.

This is the second release for Sideshow, the distributor behind Drive My Car, a similarly long-simmering theatrical title which earned nominations last year in multiple Oscar categories, including Best Picture. Sideshow and Janus Films boarded EO last June after its well-received world premiere in Cannes, where it won a jury prize.

EO is the first film in seven years by Skolimowski, who is known for films like Deep End and Moonlighting. It follows the journey of the titular donkey, who must cope with being removed from the traveling circus, the only life he’s ever known. He treks across the Polish and Italian countryside, experiencing a wide range of interactions. On the way to its Oscar nomination for Best International Feature, the film gained notice for the cinematography by Michal Dymek and Pawel Mykietyn’s score. The film earned praise from a number of critics groups and ranked on many year-end top-10 lists.